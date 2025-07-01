PS Miner Unveils Accessible Cloud Mining Solutions for 2025, Empowering Global Enthusiasts

Eastleigh, England, UK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2025 is one of the key nodes for the transformation of the global energy landscape. The policies of various countries are gradually leaning towards clean energy, and corporate ESG (environmental, social and governance) responsibilities have become the focus of global capital assessment. In the field of cryptocurrency, environmental protection is no longer an optional option, but a core proposition related to the survival and development of the industry.

At this important moment, PS Miner responded to the call of the times with action. The "green contract" it launched not only brings rich returns to investors, but also sets a green example for the blockchain industry. The platform believes that financial benefits and ecological responsibility are not mutually exclusive, but a win-win situation.





Getting Started with PS Miner

Step 1: Sign up and get a $12 bonus.

The registration process is quick and easy, and all you need to do is provide your email address. New users can get a $12 discount when they register, and a $0.6 discount when they sign in every day.

Step 2: Select the mining contract.

Choose from a variety of contracts based on your investment goals and budget. Options include:

Basic Cloud Computing: $100 for 2 days, $7.2 profit

Classic Cloud Computing: $500 for 5 days, $31.75 profit

Classic Cloud Computing: $1,000 for 10 days, $130 profit

Advanced Cloud Computing: $5,000 for 30 days, $2,250 profit

Advanced Cloud Computing: $10,000 for 45 days, $7,200 profit

Advanced Cloud Computing: $30,000 for 50 days, $25,500 profit

Please pay attention to the PS Miner official website for the latest contract release information.

Step 3: Monitor your earnings

As your mining contract progresses, earnings will be deposited directly into your account. You can track your earnings in real time and withdraw funds at any time.

Global availability: accessible to users worldwide without geographical restrictions.

User-friendly platform: simple interface suitable for beginners.

Expert support: experienced team provides 24/7 customer service.

Top hardware: using equipment from Bitmain, Shenma Miner and other companies.

Easy and worry-free operation: PS Miner takes care of all hardware maintenance and troubleshooting.

Green mining: all sites are powered by renewable energy.

Support multiple currencies: BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, XRP, SOL, BCH and more.

Referral rewards: referrals can get bonuses of 2% to 5% of the purchased contracts. Professional Partners can earn up to $30,000 per month.

PS Miner’s model provides an accessible and low-risk entry point into cryptocurrency mining for both beginners and experienced investors.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, PS Miner is committed to providing users with efficient and convenient cloud mining services. Users no longer need to invest in expensive hardware or worry about maintenance issues. PS Miner uses advanced cloud computing technology and distributed mining farm layout to ensure that users can obtain stable cryptocurrency income at low cost. The company's advantages are reflected in many aspects such as low threshold, high transparency, 7x24 hours technical support, and environmentally friendly and energy-saving mining mode, enabling more users to easily participate in digital currency mining and quickly realize wealth appreciation.

Contact information

Official website: https://psminer.com/

Company email: info@psminer.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.