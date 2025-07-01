APT Miner, a global cloud computing giant, released a new contract, attracting industry attention

LONDON, UK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APT Miner, the world's leading cloud computing service platform, officially released a newly upgraded cloud computing contract today, marking a key step forward in its intelligent mining and green energy applications. This upgrade not only improves overall computing efficiency, but also further consolidates its technological leadership in the global cloud mining industry.

APT Miner: Building a robust digital asset value-added platform for global users

Since its establishment in 2018, APT Miner has been committed to lowering the threshold for cryptocurrency mining so that more ordinary users can easily participate. Its business now covers more than 180 countries and regions. The platform provides users with stable, safe and low-risk mining returns through its self-developed intelligent scheduling system and advanced data center architecture.

Different from the traditional mining model, APT Miner does not rely on users to purchase equipment themselves, but through intelligent cloud deployment, it allows users to "remotely own" exclusive computing power and easily obtain profits every day.

Highlights of the new contract: more efficient, greener and smarter

The new generation of cloud computing power contracts integrates algorithm optimization and system upgrades, increasing computing power efficiency to more than twice the original level, and significantly increasing daily income with the same investment.

At the same time, APT Miner is accelerating the layout of green energy infrastructure. More and more mining farms have achieved solar and wind power drive, reducing carbon emissions from the source and bringing a more environmentally friendly way of growing digital assets to global users.

The new system also adds automatic scheduling and real-time monitoring modules to ensure that the mining process is more efficient and transparent. Users do not need any technical background, they only need to select the contract to automatically start their daily profit journey.

How to use APT Mienr

Sign up and get $15 (you can get $0.6 when you buy a contract with $15)

Register an account using your email address

Select the demand contract

Payment

Get fixed income

The table below shows the potential benefits you could earn.

[BTC (Canaan-Avalon-A1466)]: Investment amount: 100 USD, total net profit: 100 USD + 8 USD.

【DOGE (Goldshell-Mini-DOGE-Pro)】: Investment amount: US$500, total net profit: US$500 + US$ $42 .

[BTC (Antminer-S19-XP)]: Investment amount: USD 2,500, total net profit: USD 2,500 + USD $491.25

【DOGE（Goldshell-LT6）】：Investment amount: USD 7, 500 , total net profit: USD 7, 50 0 + USD $3937.5

[BTC (AntminerT21)]: Investment amount: 1 5,000 USD, total net profit: 1 5,000 USD + $8400

[BTC/BCH (ANTSPACE HK3)]: Investment amount: USD 50,000, total net profit: USD 50,000 + $35600

For more details, visit the official website: aptmining.com

App Download

Official email : info@aptminer.com





APT Miner continues to expand globally

APT Miner spokesperson said: “We believe that computing power will become the core infrastructure of the next generation of digital economy. This contract upgrade is the result of the hard work of our technical team and a reward for the long-term trust of users.”

The company also revealed that it will continue to expand its investment in green computing power in the future and explore more application scenarios, including AI computing power leasing, cross-chain node hosting, etc., to further build an open, intelligent, and low-carbon global computing power ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.