Community Impact Coalition Issues Statement Applauding Senate Finance Committee’s Approach to Tax Treatment for Nonprofits

Washington, DC, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Impact Coalition (CIC), representing over 100 respected state and national nonprofit organizations, today reaffirmed its strong support for the treatment of tax-exempt entities in the Senate-passed "One Big Beautiful Bill Act".

The coalition supports the Senate’s removal of Section 110224, originally included in the House version of the bill, which would have subjected nonprofit parking and transportation benefits to Unrelated Business Income Tax (UBIT), diverting nearly $2.7 billion away from mission-driven organizations.

“We commend the Senate Finance Committee for recognizing the vital role that nonprofits continue to play and for advancing legislation that allows us to focus our resources where they are needed most—serving the public good,” said Steve Caldeira, President & CEO of the Household & Commercial Products Association and co-chair of CIC. “Nonprofits fill essential gaps that government and not-for-profit businesses simply cannot address.”

“The CIC praises the leadership of Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) and Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Mike Crapo (R-ID) for preserving the ability of nonprofit organizations to continue delivering essential services to communities across the country,” added Marc Cadin, CEO of Finseca and CIC co-chair. “Maintaining the current approach to nonprofit taxation means we can continue meeting urgent community needs, as voters overwhelmingly support.”

Recent polling underscores this importance. According to an April 2025 Cygnal poll, 82 percent of voters find tax-exempt status important for nonprofits to effectively serve their communities, and 55 percent believe the government should be required to provide services that nonprofits would be unable to provide. The Senate Finance Committee’s current approach reflects the value voters see in nonprofit services and, most importantly, enables these organizations to continue serving their communities.

As Congress moves to finalize the bill, the Community Impact Coalition urges lawmakers to preserve the Senate’s approach to nonprofit taxation. Protecting tax-exempt status is essential for the continued strength of charities, associations, and professional societies that serve the public and promote societal well-being.

---

About the Community Impact Coalition

The Community Impact Coalition is a coalition of over 100 nonprofit organizations, including charities, trade associations, and professional societies. The coalition was launched by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) in January 2025. Its mission is to ensure lawmakers understand the value of 501(c) organizations and advocate against proposals that would eliminate their tax-exempt status.