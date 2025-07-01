Ad.Com Acquires Public Good to Scale Purpose-Based Digital Advertising and AI Innovation

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad.com, a leader in performance marketing and digital media, today announced the acquisition of Public Good, the industry’s top platform for values-based digital marketing via contextual targeting. The acquisition strengthens Ad.com’s position at the intersection of purpose and performance and provides Public Good with the resources and strategic backing to scale globally.

“Ad.com’s investment marks a pivotal step in our journey to global leadership, enabling us to deliver innovative, first-to-market solutions powered by next-generation AI,” said Melissa Anderson, who will lead as President of Public Good, now a member of the Ad.com family of companies.

The move reflects a shared vision: to help the world’s most trusted brands connect with audiences through values-aligned advertising, real-world impact, and scalable outcomes.

Fueling the Next Phase of Growth for Public Good

With Ad.com’s support, Public Good will expand its contextual targeting and social impact platform to serve more brands and publishers globally—bringing its proprietary AI “moment of motivation” engine to scale and extending it into Gen AI Search.

Leadership & Vision

“Melissa Anderson, a key architect of Public Good’s brand and publisher strategy, will continue to lead Public Good through this next chapter,“ said Ad.com CEO Danny Bibi. “I couldn’t be more excited about Melissa’s dynamic leadership and its impact for the business moving forward.”

About Ad.com

Ad.com is a digital media and performance advertising platform that helps brands and publishers drive results through data, technology, and AI. With over two decades of experience powering search, display, native, and video advertising across owned and operated properties, Ad.com supports enterprise-scale marketing with precision, compliance, and innovation.

About Public Good

Public Good.com is the leading digital solution for building brand love and loyalty through driving awareness, engagement and action in a brand’s values and social good. Public Good’s AI-based contextual targeting identifies “moments of motivation” in content across a network of premium publishers to produce superior performance. The world's leading brands and publishers work with Public Good.

Tuck Advisors, which specializes in M&A advisory for purpose-driven businesses, was the exclusive sell-side advisor for Public Good.

