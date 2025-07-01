The National Law Review Expands Scope of Legal Notices

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Law Review® (NLR) is pleased to announce the launch of its National Public Notice Service™ (NPNS).
Building on the decade of experience its DailyDAC™ affiliate has in providing public notice of distressed asset sales, NLR’s new National Public Notice Service is now accepting public notices in all legal and regulatory contexts requiring a party to publish a public notice.
“Customer demand is what drove the move,” according to NLR CEO Gary Chodes, “many law firms DailyDAC works with asked it to step in to fill the void left by the continuing closure of traditional print newspapers, and DailyDAC asked NLR to step in.”
Examples of public notices NLR’s National Public Notice Service offers to publish include:
- Abandonment of property
- Class actions
- Distressed asset sales (including assignments for the benefit of creditors, bankruptcies, receiverships, and sales under Article 9 of the UCC)
- Elections
- Formation and dissolution of legal entities
- Land use and zoning matters
- Name changes
- Probate matters
- Public bidding for government contracts
- Public hearings
- Service by publication when a party to a lawsuit cannot be located for personal service
- Tax lien sales
