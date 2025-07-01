The National Law Review Expands Scope of Legal Notices

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Law Review® (NLR) is pleased to announce the launch of its National Public Notice Service™ (NPNS).

Building on the decade of experience its DailyDAC™ affiliate has in providing public notice of distressed asset sales, NLR’s new National Public Notice Service is now accepting public notices in all legal and regulatory contexts requiring a party to publish a public notice.

“Customer demand is what drove the move,” according to NLR CEO Gary Chodes, “many law firms DailyDAC works with asked it to step in to fill the void left by the continuing closure of traditional print newspapers, and DailyDAC asked NLR to step in.”

Examples of public notices NLR’s National Public Notice Service offers to publish include:

Abandonment of property

Class actions

Distressed asset sales (including assignments for the benefit of creditors, bankruptcies, receiverships, and sales under Article 9 of the UCC)

Elections

Formation and dissolution of legal entities

Land use and zoning matters

Name changes

Probate matters

Public bidding for government contracts

Public hearings

Service by publication when a party to a lawsuit cannot be located for personal service

Tax lien sales

Media Contact:

Billy Thieme, Communications Director

(708) 357-3317

publicnotices@natlawreview.com



About NLR

The National Law Review® is an online legal news and information source with a monthly reach of more than 3 million visitors and newsletter subscribers. It is the online descendant of a business law publication founded in 1888.