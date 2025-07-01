RI Mining new mobile cloud mining platform is launched, providing crypto investors with safer BTC and ETH passive income

Gretton, England, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do you remember the "mining craze" a few years ago? At that time, if ordinary people wanted to participate in Bitcoin and Ethereum mining, they had to either spend money to buy mining machines, or pay for electricity, and understand the technology. But in 2025, everything has changed. RIMining launched a new mobile cloud mining platform, breaking the technical barriers and making "easy mining with mobile phones and passively earning coins" a reality.From now on, there is no need for a mining farm or a server. Anyone can start "mining" BTC and ETH for themselves by just registering and clicking. This is not only a technological innovation, but also a revolution in the popularization of financial opportunities.





Mark Evans, chief officer of RIMining, said: "With the advancement of Bitcoin halving and Ethereum technology upgrades, more and more users are beginning to pay attention to the mining market again. But the reality is that most people do not have professional equipment or technical foundation."He added, "RIMining was born for this purpose. We hope to use the simplest way to allow users around the world to participate in real cloud mining with their mobile phones, achieve daily income, withdraw cash at any time, and long-term appreciation." Evans also emphasized that RIMining actively responds to the dual concerns of global users about asset security and green energy. The platform's mining farm uses 100% renewable energy, user income can be checked on the chain, and multiple risk control mechanisms are used to ensure the security of funds.

How RI Mining Mining Application Works

Sign up quickly and claim your bonus immediately: Simply register an account at rimining.com using your email address and receive a $15 newbie bonus instantly, without any deposit required. You can also receive an additional $0.60 bonus for logging in daily.

Flexible and diverse cloud mining contracts: The platform provides a variety of contract options, ranging from short-term 2 days to long-term 60 days, with a minimum investment amount as low as $100. The contract price is dynamically adjusted with the global crypto market exchange rate to ensure fair participation and transparent information for users.

Daily income is automatically credited to your account: Once the contract is activated, RIMining will automatically start the cloud mining system, and the daily mining income will be automatically settled and deposited into your account without manual operation.

Freely choose the contract period to create your own mining rhythm

[Primary computing power contract 2-10 days]: Short cycle, suitable for novices to try.

[Intermediate computing power contract 11-25 days]: Balance income and cycle, suitable for users who want stable accumulation.

[Advanced computing power contract 26-50 days]: Suitable for long-term holders, get higher computing power configuration and better income.

Six core highlights of RIMining's new mobile cloud mining platform

Zero threshold to start: No need to purchase mining machines, no professional knowledge required, you can start cloud mining with just a mobile phone, easy to enter the game, no fear of threshold. Mining of multiple mainstream currencies: including BTC, BCH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, etc. Give equal emphasis to security and compliance: The platform uses strong encryption, combined with global distributed server deployment, to build a stable and secure asset protection system. Mobile intelligent cloud mining: The platform App runs around the clock, the mining process is automatically completed in the background, the income is clear at a glance, and you can experience "making money without doing anything" anytime and anywhere. Automatic income settlement: income is calculated and distributed daily without manual operation, with fast arrival and clear process, truly saving you time and effort Global operation support: Provide multi-language interface and 7/24 hours online customer service, covering global users and creating a professional and convenient mining participation experience.

Ten years of trust, proven strength - RI Mining new mobile cloud mining platform is now online

RIMining, founded in 2014, has grown into the world's leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform after 11 years of technology accumulation and global layout. The platform currently has more than 80 mining farms deployed around the world, with a service network covering more than 190 countries and regions, and more than 18 million registered users.This time, RIMining launched a new upgraded mobile cloud mining platform, dedicated to creating a convenient and safe digital currency passive income plan for global investors. With just a mobile phone, you can easily participate in the real-time mining of mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), and realize the road to digital wealth anytime, anywhere with zero investment.

In summary

RIMining's new mobile cloud mining platform allows everyone to easily mine Bitcoin and Ethereum with their mobile phones, without the need for mining machines and professional knowledge. Whether you are a novice or an investor, RIMining creates a stable and reliable new way for you to earn passive income. Start now and take a new step towards your wealth.

The following are some frequently asked questions (FAQ) from new users:

Q1: What is RI Mining?

A: RIMining is a world-leading mobile cloud mining platform. Users do not need to purchase mining machines. They can participate in real-time cloud mining of mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for free through mobile apps or official websites.

Q2: Is RI Mining safe and reliable?

A: The platform uses smart contract mechanism, cold and hot wallet isolation, and AIG insurance protection. Multiple security measures protect user assets and privacy in all aspects.

Q3: Who is cryptocurrency cloud mining suitable for?

A: Cloud mining is suitable for everyone - whether you are a novice, an office worker or a financial expert, you can easily join with just a mobile phone. The operation is simple, no professional knowledge or mining machines are required, and everyone can participate in digital currency to make money.

Q4: Can I invite friends to mine together? Are there any rewards?

A: Yes. The platform has an invitation reward mechanism. By inviting friends to register and mine, both parties can get additional computing power or rewards to help increase profits.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.