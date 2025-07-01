Deadline Alert: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming August 11, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rocket” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RCKT) securities between February 27, 2025 and May 26, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On May 27, 2025, Rocket disclosed that the FDA had placed a clinical hold on the Phase 2 pivotal trial of its Danon disease treatment, RP-A501, after at least one patient died following a substantive amendment to the protocol that the Company had not disclosed until after the Serious Adverse Event (“SAE”) occurred.

On this news, Rocket’s stock price fell $3.94, or 62.8%, to close at $2.33 per share on May 27, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Rocket knew SAEs, including death of participants enrolled in the study, were a risk; (2) Rocket amended the trial’s protocol to introduce a novel immunomodulatory agent to the pretreatment regimen without providing this critical update to shareholders; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 11, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

