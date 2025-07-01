Prospectus Approved for Listing of DNO’s USD 600 Million Bonds on Oslo Stock Exchange

 | Source: DNO ASA DNO ASA

Oslo, 1 July 2025 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway on 1 July 2025 approved the prospectus prepared in connection with the listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange of the Company’s 8.5 percent USD 600 million senior unsecured callable bonds issued on 27 March 2025 with maturity in March 2030 (ISIN: NO0013511113). Trading in the bonds is expected to commence shortly.

The prospectus dated 1 July 2025 is available on the Company's website www.dno.no.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d’Ivoire and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This release does not constitute any offer or solicitation to sell or purchase any securities. 

The release may not be released, published or distributed in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction where release, publication or distribution would be prohibited or require any registration or filing acts or similar.


Recommended Reading

  • June 12, 2025 07:43 ET | Source: DNO ASA
    DNO Completes Transformative North Sea Acquisition

    Oslo, 12 June 2025 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced the completion of the acquisition of Sval Energi Group AS from HitecVision for a cash consideration of USD 450 million...

    Read More
    DNO Completes Transformative North Sea Acquisition
  • June 06, 2025 09:00 ET | Source: DNO ASA
    Mandatory Notification of Trade

    Attached are forms of notification of transactions by primary insiders relating to automatic cash settlement of synthetic shares awarded by shareholders at the 2023 and 2024 Annual General Meetings,...

    Read More
    Mandatory Notification of Trade