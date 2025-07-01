Affidavit Master Unveils AI – Powered Legal Software Designed to Expedite Immigration Waiver Affidavit Drafting

Dallas, TX, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affidavit Master LLC, a Texas-based legal technology firm and a subsidiary of ScriptNinja Inc., today announced the launch of its software platform to assist legal professionals in the preparation of immigration waiver affidavits. The platform is intended to address the increasing administrative load placed on immigration attorneys and legal support staff managing affidavit documentation.





The software, named Affidavit Master, introduces a structured, web-based tool for legal teams handling waiver cases under U.S. immigration law. The product is designed to reduce the manual labor associated with affidavit drafting by automating key components of the process while retaining legal oversight.

Affidavit Master was created in response to the growing operational demands faced by law firms practicing immigration law, particularly those managing high case volumes. The platform allows legal professionals to enter case details into a guided interface that then produces an initial draft. That draft is designed for review and final editing by a licensed attorney.

“This tool was developed with the goal of simplifying one very specific but time-intensive task,” said Egbert Wetherborne, Co-Founder of Affidavit Master LLC. “We see this as a step toward improving efficiency in routine legal workflows while maintaining the need for attorney judgment and final approval.”

The technology behind Affidavit Master is powered by Artificial Intelligence and built using fine-tuning techniques that incorporate winning practices from real-world affidavit use cases. Rather than relying on generic templates, the AI engine leverages carefully refined formats aligned with successful immigration outcomes. This intelligent approach enables users to generate editable drafts tailored for maximum effectiveness, export documents in widely used formats, and manage legal team collaboration securely.

The product operates entirely online, with functionality tailored for remote or hybrid legal workplaces. It is hosted on Google Cloud Platform and includes encryption features and data access protocols designed to meet the needs of law firms required to handle sensitive client information responsibly.

Functional components of Affidavit Master include:

Web-based user input interface for structured data collection

Document generation into editable Word and PDF formats

Internal access control to support multi-user legal teams

Cloud-hosted storage infrastructure with data security features

Export options for document review and filing workflows

Affidavit Master is being offered to law firms and solo practitioners through a tiered subscription model. A limited-access trial version is available for firms interested in evaluating the platform. The company indicated that pricing tiers were developed to accommodate a range of firm sizes and operational structures, though no specific pricing details were included in today’s announcement.

The launch of Affidavit Master reflects continued interest in document automation across the legal sector. While such tools have become more common in transactional practice areas, their presence in immigration-specific workflows remains limited. The release positions Affidavit Master within a growing subset of platforms tailored to the specialized needs of immigration practitioners.

Wetherborne emphasized that while the software introduces automation into a sensitive part of immigration case preparation, the system is not designed to replace legal professionals, nor is it intended to interpret the law or offer legal guidance.

“The drafting of affidavits in immigration waiver cases often requires not only factual accuracy but a clear presentation of the client’s circumstances,” he said. “Affidavit Master offers a structured starting point, not a legal conclusion.”

ScriptNinja Inc., the parent company, has not yet disclosed future plans for the platform’s expansion or integration with other legal software tools. However, representatives confirmed that the current version of Affidavit Master was designed to function independently and does not require additional legal software or case management systems to operate.

About Affidavit Master LLC

Affidavit Master LLC is a U.S.-based legal technology firm specializing in document automation software. The company focuses on delivering task-specific tools that support administrative efficiency in legal practices. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of ScriptNinja Inc., which develops digital solutions for businesses and professional service firms.

Availability

Affidavit Master is now available to legal professionals within the United States. The company is accepting registrations for trial access via its website. Interested parties can obtain further information and access subscription details through official contact channels listed below.

