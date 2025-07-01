INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Quantum Corporation (“Quantum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QMCO) complied with federal securities laws. On June 30, 2025, Quantum disclosed that it is unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 by the original due date, and that it was “reviewing its accounting related to certain revenue contracts as well as the application of standalone selling price under applicable accounting standards.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

