St. Peter Catholic Career and Technical High School Seeks Community Support to Empower Future Graduates

St. Peter Catholic Career and Technical High School, a beacon of opportunity for underserved youth in Houston, is seeking ongoing community support to sustain and expand its mission of preparing students not only for graduation but for life.

The school opened its doors to students in 2023 with a vision rooted in both academic excellence and practical career training. Today, St. Peter Catholic serves students in grades 9 and 10, with plans to expand through grade 12 by 2026. The first graduating class is expected in May 2027, a milestone the school is determined to reach with the help of continued support from the broader community.

“The overwhelming majority of our students receive financial assistance for their tuition,” said Dr. Marc Martinez, principal of the school. “These are young people from underserved communities. Many are the first in their families to attend high school or aspire to higher education. What we offer them is a path forward through education, mentorship, and hands-on career preparation.”

St. Peter Catholic focuses on four key career pathways: business, construction, education, and information technology. Courses in business and education are offered in-house, while the construction and IT tracks will be delivered through a partnership with a local community college beginning this coming academic year. This strategic mix provides students with the option to enter the workforce or pursue college, or both, based on what is best for their families and futures.

“Not every student has the luxury of going straight to college,” Dr. Martinez explained. “Some need to support their families right away or save up for higher education on their own. We want to give our students real options, and that starts with real skills.”

The school’s small size fosters a tight-knit community and offers students the individualized attention they often don’t receive in larger public settings. Located on the east side of Houston, the school draws students from a broad area but remains firmly rooted in its values and mission. The emphasis is on relationship-building, both in the classroom and beyond.

“We are creating a space where students are seen, heard, and supported,” said Dr. Martinez. “And we can’t do that alone.”

To meet the growing needs of its student population and complete its expansion to serve all high school grade levels, St. Peter Catholic Career and Technical High School is appealing to community members, businesses, and philanthropic partners for ongoing support. This includes, but is not limited to, financial support to help cover tuition assistance, program development, and operational costs.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we have already received,” Dr. Martinez added. “But we still have a long way to go. Continued support of any kind makes a direct impact on the lives of our students.”

