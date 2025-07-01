UPDATE - Andvaris Appoints Mahmud Samad as Advisor to Support Strategic Growth

MIAMI, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andvaris Inc., a leading provider of staffing and workforce solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mahmud Samad as Advisor. This advisory role reflects the company’s continued commitment to sustainable growth, operational excellence, and financial innovation.

Mahmud brings a wealth of experience in corporate finance, strategic planning, and scaling fast-growing businesses.

Andvaris continues to grow rapidly, expanding its service offerings and client base across the U.S. The company is poised to strengthen its financial foundation and accelerate innovation in workforce solutions.

About Andvaris Inc.

Founded in 2014, Andvaris is a national staffing and recruiting company offering AI-powered hiring technology, contingent workforce solutions, and employer of record services. Headquartered in Miami, FL, the company supports businesses in building agile and diverse teams across industries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f9b6a63-0bb5-4b8e-9c1d-21900e263895