UPDATE - Andvaris Appoints Mahmud Samad as Advisor to Support Strategic Growth

 | Source: Andvaris, Inc Andvaris, Inc

MIAMI, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andvaris Inc., a leading provider of staffing and workforce solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mahmud Samad as Advisor. This advisory role reflects the company’s continued commitment to sustainable growth, operational excellence, and financial innovation.

Mahmud brings a wealth of experience in corporate finance, strategic planning, and scaling fast-growing businesses.

Andvaris continues to grow rapidly, expanding its service offerings and client base across the U.S. The company is poised to strengthen its financial foundation and accelerate innovation in workforce solutions.

About Andvaris Inc.

Founded in 2014, Andvaris is a national staffing and recruiting company offering AI-powered hiring technology, contingent workforce solutions, and employer of record services. Headquartered in Miami, FL, the company supports businesses in building agile and diverse teams across industries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f9b6a63-0bb5-4b8e-9c1d-21900e263895

 

            




    

        

            
                1708105568748
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                staffing
                            
                            
                                recruiting
                            
                            
                                Human Resources
                            
                            
                                Employment
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data



    
    

 
        



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading