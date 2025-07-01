HerBodhi Launches Primal Queen Alternative Backed by Science for Natural Hormonal Balance and Women’s Wellness





New York City, NY, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a marketplace flooded with synthetic hormone therapies, under-researched wellness supplements, and quick-fix diet fads, a new player has emerged that promises to disrupt the status quo — HerBodhi. Designed specifically for women navigating hormonal imbalances, stubborn weight gain, low energy, and gut health issues, HerBodhi is redefining what it means to achieve balance the natural way.

With a commitment to transparency, science-backed ingredients, and long-term women’s wellness, HerBodhi stands out not just as another product on the shelf — but as a movement. And with growing curiosity about how it compares to similar offerings like Primal Queen, consumers are paying close attention.

This press release explores HerBodhi’s origins, formulation, benefits, customer response, and how it is setting a new benchmark in the women's wellness space.

Get HerBodhi for Hormonal Balance & Wellness

The HerBodhi Mission: A New Standard for Hormonal and Metabolic Health

HerBodhi was created out of necessity. In recent years, more women have been speaking up about the struggles of bloating, PMS, weight retention, brain fog, low libido, and irregular cycles — only to be told it’s “normal” or offered synthetic hormone solutions with side effects. HerBodhi founders believed there had to be a better way.

Built on a philosophy of holistic, herbal balance, HerBodhi’s mission is simple but powerful:

To empower women to take control of their hormones, metabolism, and emotional well-being through nature and science combined.

The team behind HerBodhi includes medical herbalists, nutritionists, and biochemists who sought to design a formula that truly addresses the root causes of hormone dysfunction — not just the symptoms.

Their belief? A woman in balance is unstoppable.

Why Hormonal Balance Is the Missing Link in Weight Loss & Wellness

Many women spend years hopping from diet to diet or trying intense workout routines—without lasting success. What’s often overlooked is the role of hormones like estrogen, cortisol, insulin, and thyroid hormones in determining fat storage, cravings, mood, and energy levels.

When hormones are even slightly out of balance, it becomes nearly impossible to lose weight or feel emotionally stable. That’s where HerBodhi shines—it addresses the root cause, not just the symptoms.

Visit Official Website To Start Your Journey With Herbodhi

The Key Ingredients of HerBodhi?

HerBodhi's proprietary formula contains a synergistic blend of adaptogens, hormone-regulating herbs, digestive aids, and metabolic boosters. Each ingredient is carefully sourced, tested, and dosed to ensure efficacy and safety.





Key ingredients include:

Chaste Tree Berry (Vitex Agnus-Castus): Known for balancing progesterone levels and relieving PMS and menopausal symptoms.

Known for balancing progesterone levels and relieving and menopausal symptoms. Ashwagandha Root: An adaptogen that regulates cortisol levels, reduces anxiety, and supports thyroid health.

An adaptogen that regulates cortisol levels, reduces anxiety, and supports thyroid health. DIM (Diindolylmethane): Naturally found in cruciferous vegetables, DIM supports estrogen metabolism and hormone detoxification.

Naturally found in cruciferous vegetables, DIM supports estrogen metabolism and hormone detoxification. Black Cohosh: Supports mood stability and reduces hot flashes.

Supports mood stability and reduces hot flashes. Berberine: Helps balance blood sugar and improve metabolic efficiency.

Helps balance blood sugar and improve metabolic efficiency. Probiotic Blend: Supports gut flora, digestion, and estrogen elimination.

Supports gut flora, digestion, and estrogen elimination. Zinc & Magnesium: Essential minerals for hormone production and mood regulation.

These ingredients work together to address key imbalances that commonly affect women — from estrogen dominance to adrenal fatigue, poor digestion, and stubborn fat storage.

HerBodhi is 100% vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free, and contains no artificial fillers or preservatives. It’s manufactured in FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities in the United States.

How Does HerBodhi Work?

HerBodhi works through a three-phase mechanism to bring the body back into balance naturally:

1. Hormonal Harmony Phase

Regulates key female hormones (estrogen, progesterone and cortisol) to eliminate imbalances caused by stress, aging, or lifestyle.

2. Fat Metabolism Activation

Helps the body naturally convert stored fat into energy, reduces insulin resistance, and minimizes abdominal weight gain.

3. Mood & Energy Restoration

Improves mental clarity, reduces brain fog, enhances mood, and restores energy through adaptogenic herbs and essential nutrients.

What Makes HerBodhi a Long-Term Solution?

Where other supplements often offer temporary fixes, HerBodhi is built for sustainable wellness.

The team encourages users to commit to at least 90 days of use to begin rebalancing hormonal pathways and cellular health. According to internal customer surveys, over 70% of users reported:

Improved mood and emotional regulation

Decreased PMS symptoms

More regular menstrual cycles

Noticeable fat loss around the midsection

Clearer skin and fewer hormonal breakouts

Better sleep quality and reduced fatigue

This is not a pill designed to change your body overnight. Rather, HerBodhi aims to restore balance from within — gradually, safely, and in alignment with your body’s natural rhythms.

Take Control of Your Hormones with HerBodhi





HerBodhi’s Impact on the Gut-Hormone Axis

Emerging research continues to support the idea that gut health and hormonal balance are deeply intertwined. The gut microbiome plays a vital role in metabolizing hormones, regulating appetite, and preventing inflammation.

HerBodhi includes a proprietary probiotic + prebiotic complex that:

Enhances estrogen detoxification through the liver and bowels

Reduces bloating and improves digestion

Encourages proper elimination, essential for hormonal regulation

Supports serotonin production, which is primarily generated in the gut

This gut-hormone synergy is one of the key differentiators of HerBodhi, making it more than just a hormone-balancing supplement — it’s a total body reset.

Safety First: The HerBodhi Transparency Promise

In an industry known for misleading claims and proprietary blends that obscure ingredient amounts, HerBodhi operates with full transparency.

Each bottle lists exact dosages of every ingredient, along with links to clinical studies supporting its inclusion. All raw materials are independently tested for:

Purity





Potency





Heavy metals





Pesticides





Microbial contamination

The company is also fully compliant with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and offers a 14-day money-back guarantee for customers.

What Makes HerBodhi Different from Others Like (Primal Queen)?

Woman-Specific Formulation: Unlike generic blends, HerBodhi is tailored for the female body and its unique hormonal rhythms.

Unlike generic blends, HerBodhi is tailored for the female body and its unique hormonal rhythms. Science-Backed Ingredients: Every herb is supported by clinical data and included in its most effective form (e.g., KSM-66 Ashwagandha ).

Every herb is supported by clinical data and included in its most effective form (e.g., KSM-66 ). Root-Cause Approach: Rather than masking symptoms, HerBodhi targets hormonal imbalance at its core.

Rather than masking symptoms, HerBodhi targets hormonal imbalance at its core. Clean Manufacturing: Produced in GMP-certified, FDA-inspected facilities with no GMOs, soy, dairy, or synthetic fillers.

Produced in GMP-certified, FDA-inspected facilities with no GMOs, soy, dairy, or synthetic fillers. Adaptogenic Synergy: Combines adaptogens and botanicals for long-term wellness, not just quick fixes.

Combines adaptogens and botanicals for long-term wellness, not just quick fixes. Backed by Real Women: Trusted by thousands of women globally who have reported lasting physical and emotional improvements.

Visit Official Website to Get More Info..

Who Should Use HerBodhi?

HerBodhi is ideal for women experiencing:

PMS and irregular periods

Hormonal acne or mood swings

Perimenopause or menopause symptoms

Unexplained weight gain (especially belly fat)

Chronic fatigue, low libido, or stress

It supports women in their 20s through 60s looking to reclaim hormonal balance and emotional well-being naturally.

Is HerBodhi Backed by Science?

Yes. Each ingredient has been chosen based on clinical studies demonstrating effectiveness for women’s hormonal and emotional health.

Black Cohosh has shown significant reductions in menopause symptoms.

has shown significant reductions in menopause symptoms. KSM-66 Ashwagandha is clinically proven to reduce cortisol and anxiety.

is clinically proven to reduce cortisol and anxiety. Red Clover helps improve bone density and reduce hot flashes.

HerBodhi unites these ingredients in a synergistic formula designed for everyday use and long-term balance.

Customer Feedbacks

Thousands of women have turned to HerBodhi in the last year, and the testimonials speak for themselves.

“I was skeptical at first, but by month two my bloating was gone, I’d lost 8 pounds, and my PMS rage just disappeared. This supplement changed my life.” – Samantha R., 36

“After struggling with PCOS symptoms for years, HerBodhi was the first thing that actually made a difference. I feel like myself again.” – Karla M., 29

“I’m in my late 40s, and perimenopause hit me hard. HerBodhi gave me back my sleep, my energy, and my sex drive. Worth every penny.” – Jenna L., 48

The company encourages transparency in its reviews — with a full spectrum of feedback, not just cherry-picked testimonials — so women can make informed choices.

Availability, Pricing, and Guarantee

HerBodhi is currently available exclusively through its official website (https://getherbodhi.com) , allowing the company to maintain quality control and avoid third-party knockoffs. Buying directly from the source gives you access to special bundle discounts, free shipping on select packages. It also ensures your order is protected with secure checkout and fast delivery. Avoid third-party sites to reduce the risk of counterfeit products—always choose the official site for safe, effective, and verified HerBodhi supplements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Can I take HerBodhi while on birth control?

Yes, but consult your doctor for specific medical guidance.

Q2: Are there any side effects?

HerBodhi is generally well-tolerated, but mild symptoms like nausea may occur in sensitive individuals.

Q3: Is it safe for long-term use?

Yes. HerBodhi is made with non-habit-forming herbs and is safe for consistent daily use.

Q4: When will I see results?

Many users notice changes in mood and energy within 7–14 days, with full hormonal support visible by weeks 4–6.

Conclusion: A New Era for Women’s Wellness

With its strategic launch, HerBodhi is more than a supplement — it’s a signal that women deserve better.

Better ingredients.

Better transparency.

Better results.

And most importantly, better respect for their unique physiological needs.

While comparisons with products like Primal Queen are inevitable, HerBodhi isn’t just another brand vying for attention. It’s a carefully crafted solution that listens to women — and delivers.

As the company prepares to expand into retail and expand educational outreach on hormonal health, one thing is clear: HerBodhi is not a trend — it’s the future of women’s wellness.

Media Contact:

Brand website: https://getherbodhi.com/

Email: hello@herbodhi.com

Manufactured under the Technical Guidance of:

Bodhi Wellness, UAB

Company code: 307001428

Address

Aludarių g. 3, LT-01113 Vilnius, Lithuania





Attachment