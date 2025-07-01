Lightchain AI Surpasses $21M Raised, Enters Final Bonus Round Ahead of July Mainnet Launch





SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , the decentralized AI-native blockchain platform, has officially entered its Final Bonus Round after successfully raising over $21 million during its structured 15-stage presale. With strong participation from early contributors, developers, and validators, this final phase offers a fixed price of $0.007125 per LCAI token—representing the last opportunity to participate ahead of the mainnet launch scheduled for July 2025.

The milestone reflects Lightchain AI’s steady momentum and increasing recognition within the decentralized AI ecosystem. Designed to bring scalable, intelligent infrastructure to the blockchain space, the platform introduces a purpose-built Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM), a transparent Proof-of-Intelligence consensus mechanism, and comprehensive tools for developer onboarding and participation.

A Foundation for Intelligent On-Chain Applications

Lightchain AI is building a decentralized infrastructure tailored for real-world AI applications, focusing on performance, auditability, and accessibility. Its validator-based network rewards useful AI computations, ensuring that both security and utility are central to network operations.

All original team token allocations (5%) have been reallocated to ecosystem growth, including developer grants, infrastructure expansion, and validator rewards, underlining Lightchain AI’s builder-first philosophy.

The project has already implemented and tested its staking infrastructure, allowing validators to lock LCAI tokens and simulate long-term network participation, reinforcing both security and decentralization as the protocol moves closer to launch.

Developer Grant Program and Ecosystem Support

To further encourage ecosystem development, Lightchain AI has announced a $150,000 Developer Grant Program. This initiative will fund innovative dApps, research, and tooling projects that align with the platform’s vision of autonomous intelligence on-chain.

Developers now have access to the Lightchain Developer Portal, which includes APIs, SDKs, and documentation, enabling seamless integration and development. Public GitHub repositories are also set to be launched, opening the door to wider community collaboration and transparency.

Lightchain AI Presale

Final Bonus Round Now Live

The Final Bonus Round is currently open and offers a fixed token price of $0.007125, giving new participants an opportunity to join the project’s early-stage supporters. This round will close before the mainnet launch and represents the final window to acquire LCAI tokens at presale pricing.

“We are incredibly grateful for the trust and support from our growing community,” said a Lightchain AI spokesperson. “With the Final Bonus Round now underway and mainnet launch approaching, we’re excited to welcome more contributors to help build a truly intelligent, decentralized future.”

Key Upcoming Milestones

Mainnet Launch – Scheduled for July 2025

– Scheduled for Public GitHub Release – Imminent for open-source collaboration

– Imminent for open-source collaboration Validator Program – Ongoing recruitment and onboarding

– Ongoing recruitment and onboarding Developer Grant Distribution – Begins Q3 2025



Learn More

To participate in the Final Bonus Round or apply for developer grants, visit:



