Oruka Therapeutics Announces Promotion of Laura Sandler to Chief Operating Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka”) (Nasdaq: ORKA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases including plaque psoriasis (PsO), today announced the promotion of Laura Sandler to Chief Operating Officer.

Ms. Sandler, who joined Oruka in 2024 as SVP of Operations, brings over 20 years of biopharmaceutical leadership experience across clinical operations, development strategy, and quality. She has played a pivotal role in progressing Oruka’s programs from preclinical stages into clinical trials with speed and precision.

“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Laura for several years, both at Oruka and previously at CRISPR Therapeutics,” said Lawrence Klein, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Oruka. “She is a world-class operator who knows how to move programs forward efficiently. Her promotion reflects the confidence our Board and I have in her ability to lead execution across our advancing pipeline.”

Before Oruka, Ms. Sandler served as SVP of Development Operations at CRISPR Therapeutics, where she was instrumental in accelerating exa-cel—the first CRISPR-based medicine to receive regulatory approval—through clinical development. She began her career in clinical operations and has held increasingly senior roles at MedImmune, Quintiles, Novartis, and bluebird bio.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’re building at Oruka and energized by the opportunity ahead,” said Ms. Sandler. “We are advancing differentiated biologics for psoriatic disease with a sharp focus on execution. I look forward to driving our programs forward with the urgency, rigor, and high quality our patients and investors expect.”

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka’s mission is to offer patients suffering from chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of complete disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that were engineered by Paragon Therapeutics and target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.orukatx.com and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

