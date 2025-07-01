Nasdaq Announces the Board of Directors of its U.S. Exchanges

NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the election of all nominated directors to the boards of the U.S. exchanges operated by the company, which include The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, Nasdaq PHLX LLC, Nasdaq BX, Inc., Nasdaq ISE, LLC, Nasdaq MRX, LLC, and Nasdaq GEMX, LLC:

Kathlyn Card Beckles, Chief Legal Officer, Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Michael J. Curran, Retired Chairman and CEO, Boston Stock Exchange

Anne Marie Darling, Group Co-Chief Operating Officer and Barclays Execution Services Co-Chief Executive Officer, Barclays

Kevin Kennedy, EVP, North American Markets, Nasdaq

Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO and Executive Director, TMX Group Limited

Anita Lynch, Former Chief Data Officer, New Relic, Inc.

David Rosato, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, Eastern Bancshares

Andrew J. Schultz, Head of Strategic Options Business, The Susquehanna International Group of Companies

Elizabeth Wideman, SVP and Senior Deputy General Counsel, Comcast Corporation

Thomas A. Wittman, Retired EVP and Head of Global Trading and Market Services, Nasdaq

For further governance information, visit: http://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-stock-market/board-of-directors.

