Clearwater Properties Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of White Sulphur Springs Office

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwater Properties proudly celebrated the grand re-opening of its White Sulphur Springs office on Friday, June 27, 2025. The event, held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., welcomed community members, clients, and guests for an evening of connection and celebration.

Attendees enjoyed appetizers, refreshments, giveaways, and the opportunity to meet the newest member of the Clearwater team, Agent Cale Updegrave. Cale brings a passion for Montana living and a strong commitment to serving the local community.

Company leadership was also on hand to share Clearwater’s ongoing dedication to White Sulphur Springs and its mission to help clients stake their claim in Montana. The newly refreshed office reflects the brokerage’s continued growth and investment in providing high-quality, personalized real estate service across the region.

“We’re honored to be part of this community and excited about what lies ahead,” said Clearwater CEO, Shaun Michael Lewis. “This beautiful valley isn’t simply another market for us - It’s where our founder, Kevin Wetherell, was born and raised, and where the seeds of what would become the largest Montana-born brokerage first took root. Clearwater is a brokerage born not in London, New York, California or Germany. It was born here, in Montana and that legacy drives the way in which we serve our communities. This office holds a unique place in our company’s story. Aside from the founder’s upbringing in White Sulphur, this was our second location which we established back in 1995, and it served this community faithfully for 28 years before we had to make the difficult decision to temporarily close in 2023. But White Sulphur Springs never left our hearts, just as it never leaves the hearts of those in the community.”

Lewis continued “Over the past three decades, Clearwater has grown from a local Montana dream into a company with over 35 office and agent locations across five states in the mountain west. We’ve been recognized as one of America’s Best Brokerages by The Land Report, and we’re proud to be the #1 Sports Afield Trophy Properties brokerage in the world. But through all that growth, we’ve never forgotten our roots - the Montana values of integrity, hard work, and treating neighbors like family. Those values were shaped right here in White Sulphur Springs, in this community that, perhaps more than any other, understands the true meaning of Montana life. As we reopen these doors, we are renewing our commitment to this community. To date, we’ve given back over $1.3million to non-profits across Montana and look forward to continuing that tradition in White Sulphur Springs.”

Clearwater Montana Properties, founded in 1993, is Montana’s largest real estate brokerage firm with a network of over 30 offices and agent locations across Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. Clearwater focuses on providing quality customer service, superior market knowledge, and giving back to the communities we serve. Visit Clearwater at CMPMontana.com .

Sports Afield Trophy Properties Affiliation:

Clearwater Montana Properties is the exclusive territory broker participant with Sports Afield in Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Wyoming and Washington. Its affiliation with Sports Afield Trophy Properties® (SATP) has been one of the biggest game changers in real estate for Clearwater. Clearwater Montana Properties is proud to be the #1 Sports Afield Trophy Properties brokerage in the world in total sales volume and number of transactions. Since 1887, the iconic “Sports Afield” name has been synonymous with outdoor recreation and conservation, which not only aligns with the brokerage’s mission, but also greatly magnifies its marketing reach.

Clearwater Giving Fund:

The Clearwater Giving Fund is Clearwater Montana Properties’ way of ensuring that every transaction gives back. Through this charitable program, a portion of each sale is directed to a local service group or charitable organization selected by the Agent. At the end of each calendar year, Clearwater presents donations to organizations within the communities where those transactions occurred. Serving as a positive force in the communities it serves is central to Clearwater’s mission and values. To date, the company has donated more than $1.2 million through the program, helping to strengthen and uplift the very communities it calls home.

Contact the Headquarters office of Clearwater Montana Properties in Seeley Lake at (406) 677-3000 or via e-mail at info@clearwaterproperties.com. Shaun Michael Lewis can be reached at shaun@clearwaterproperties.com. Information regarding agents and available properties can be viewed on the company’s website at: ClearwaterProperties.com.

