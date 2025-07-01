BellRing Brands (BRBR) Shares Declined 19% Amid Upcoming Retailer Destocking – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 6, 2025, investors in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) saw the price of their shares decline about 19% after BellRing announced during its Q2 2025 earnings call that it anticipated Q3 2025 reduction in retailer inventory levels.

This announcement has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether BellRing Brands may have violated the securities laws concerning the company’s sales practices. The firm urges BellRing investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) Investigation:

BellRing Brands, a consumer products holding company that provides ready-to-drink (“RTD”) protein shakes and powders whose primary brands are Premier Protein and Dymatize, repeatedly assured investors early this year that it was confident in strong consumer demand for its RTDs.

The company’s assurances may have come into question on May 6, 2025, when BellRing revealed during its Q2 2025 earnings call that it expected “third quarter reductions in retailer trade inventory levels” and “[s]tarting late in Q2 and continuing into the third quarter, several key retailers lowered their weeks of supply on hand, which is expected to be a mid-single-digit headwind to our third quarter growth.” BellRing also said that, as a result of trade inventory changes, it “now expect[s] Q3 net sales growth of low-single-digits with Premier Protein the main driver and all other flat to down.”

This news sent the price of BellRing shares crashing $14.88 lower (-19%) on May 6, 2025.

“We’re investigating whether BellRing may have misled investors about the strength in consumer demand for RTDs and retail inventory levels,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding BellRing should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email BRBR@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

