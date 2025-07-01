Myobility Method Launches MYO Yoga Nationwide

San Francisco, CA, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myobility Method™, renowned for its innovative fascia-focused fitness system, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest group fitness class: MYO Yoga, now available at select Crunch Fitness locations.





MYOBILITY® class using the Myobility® Bar to build core strength, enhance alignment, and improve posture—foundational elements of the Myobility Method™.

This new offering is designed to enhance mobility, flexibility, and recovery through a transformative blend of movement, breathwork, and mindset practices—hallmarks of the Myobility Method approach.

MYO Yoga is the second format in the Myobility Method lineup, following the successful debut of MYOBILITY®, which focuses on posture, alignment, and core strength. This next evolution brings the same body-aware principles into the yoga space—adding a fascia-friendly twist that sets it apart from traditional flow classes.

Participants will experience a powerful fusion of yoga, self-myofascial release, and breathwork using Myobility tools like the Bar and Ball. The result is a practice that releases tension, restores balance, and deepens flexibility—leaving students feeling both grounded and energized.

"The introduction of MYO Yoga at Crunch marks a major milestone for Myobility,” said Michelle Opperman, Co-Founder of Myobility Method. “We’re excited to share a class that’s both effective and enjoyable—designed to help people feel better in their bodies while making mobility fun and accessible for all.”

MYO Yoga welcomes all fitness levels and supports a progressive journey toward better movement, reduced pain, and improved body awareness—all within the energizing, inclusive environment Crunch is known for.

By combining smart self-care tools with science-backed movement, MYO Yoga empowers individuals to take charge of their health—improving range of motion, increasing strength, and cultivating a more mindful, balanced life.

Myobility Method continues to lead the way in fitness innovation, and the launch of MYO Yoga is a testament to its commitment to helping people move better, feel stronger, and recover faster. With this new class, Myobility continues to redefine the group fitness experience, making it more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.





MYO Yoga class combining yoga, breath, and fascia release with the Myobility® Bar to elevate both body and mind.

About Myobility Method



The Myobility Method™ is a fascia-focused fitness system that helps you move better, feel stronger, and recover faster. We combine smart self-care tools with simple movement, breathwork, and mindset practices—so you can release tension, realign your body, and live pain-free. Whether you're training hard or just trying to feel good in your skin, Myobility® makes mobility easy, effective, and actually fun.

Press inquiries

Myobility Method

https://myobilitymethod.com

Michelle Opperman

info@myobilitymethod.com

(917) 674-6730





