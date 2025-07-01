Serina Therapeutics Announces Date for 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting

HUNTSVILLE, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (“Serina”) (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that its Board of Directors has established November 7, 2025, as the date of its 2025 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The time and location of the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the Serina’s definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Because the date of the Annual Meeting represents a change of more than 30 days from the anniversary of Serina’s 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, the deadline for stockholder proposals to be submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), for inclusion in Serina’ proxy materials for the Annual Meeting will be 5:00 p.m. (Central Time) on Friday, August 15, 2025, which Serina’s Board of Directors has determined to be a reasonable period of time before Serina expects to begin to print and send its proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. Stockholder proposals submitted in accordance with Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act must also comply with the remaining requirements of Rule 14a-8 in order to be included in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

Stockholder proposals and director nominations submitted pursuant to Serina’s Amended and Restated Bylaws for consideration at the Annual Meeting must be submitted in writing and must be received by the Corporate Secretary at Serina’s principal executive offices at Serina Therapeutics, Inc., 601 Genome Way, Suite 2001, Huntsville, Alabama 35806, no earlier than July 10, 2025, and no later than August 9, 2025, in order to be considered timely. Stockholder proposals outside of Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act and director nominations must also comply with the requirements contained in Section 3.2 of Serina’s Amended and Restated Bylaws in order to be considered at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders are urged to read the complete text of Serina’s Amended and Restated Bylaws for complete information regarding submission.

About Serina Therapeutics

Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina’s POZ PlatformTM provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology.

For more information, please visit https://serinatherapeutics.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Stefan Riley

sriley@serinatherapeutics.com

(256) 327-9630