Vireo Growth Inc. and Curio Wellness Announce Manufacturing and Distribution Partnership

-- Leading cannabis companies partner to leverage existing IP and brand value in New York --

CHICAGO and MINNEAPOLIS, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. (“Vireo” or the “Company”) (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), a multi-state, vertically-integrated cannabis operator, is pleased to announce a licensing agreement with Curio Wellness (“Curio”), a cGMP-certified, vertically-integrated cannabis company and market-leading innovator of health and wellness products. This strategic partnership will bring Curio’s celebrated Best Self Collection to the rapidly growing New York cannabis market.

Under the agreement, Vireo will have the ability to manufacture and distribute Curio’s full portfolio of products—including topicals, tablets, chews and vapes—leveraging Vireo’s existing infrastructure in New York. This capital-light growth model allows Curio to expand into one of the most promising markets in the country without the need for significant new investment, while Vireo enhances its portfolio with proven, high-demand offerings.

“We’re excited to bring Curio’s high-quality products to New York through this partnership,” said John Mazarakis, Chief Executive Officer of Vireo. “It’s a strong strategic fit that supports our focus on efficient growth and delivering premium offerings to our customers.”

Curio’s products have earned national recognition for both quality and consistency and are manufactured in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), ensuring they meet the stringent expectations of health-conscious cannabis consumers.

“This partnership is an exciting next step for our brand,” said Michael Bronfein, Chief Executive Officer of Curio Wellness. “Vireo has a strong track record in the New York market, and we’re confident they are the right partner to uphold the integrity of our products and deliver them to a broader audience.”

The first Curio-branded products are expected to launch in licensed New York dispensaries in Q4 2025.

About Curio Wellness

Curio Wellness is a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company dedicated to developing, producing, and distributing innovative health and wellness products. Through science, integrity, and wellness-centered design, Curio empowers patients and adult-use consumers with trusted products that fit into a lifestyle of intention and care. For more information on Curio Wellness products, partnerships, and manufacturing efforts, please visit https://curiowellness.com.

About Vireo Growth Inc.

Vireo was founded in 2014 as a medical cannabis pioneer—and we’ve never stopped pushing boundaries. We’re building the most disciplined, strategically aligned, and execution-focused platform in the industry. That means staying relentlessly local while leveraging the strength of a national portfolio, backing exceptional leaders, and deploying capital and talent where it drives the most value. Vireo operates with a long-term mindset, a bias for action, and an unapologetic commitment to its customers, employees, shareholders, industry collaborators, and the communities it calls home. For more information about Vireo, visit www.vireogrowth.com.

Contact Information

Joe Duxbury

Chief Accounting Officer, Vireo Growth Inc.

investor@vireogrowth.com

(612) 314-8995

Wendy Bronfein

Chief Brand Officer, Curio Wellness

wendy.bronfein@curiowellness.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “believe,” “estimate,” “would,” “looking forward,” “may,” “continue,” “expect,” “expected,” “will,” “likely,” “subject to,” “transformation,” and “pending,” variations of such words and phrases, or any statements or clauses containing verbs in any future tense. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, the reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the achievement of management’s financial performance outlook, which may not be indicative of actual results, and risk factors set out in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company’s information statement regarding the Merger Transactions, both of which are available on EDGAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.