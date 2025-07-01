O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Dates for Its Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Earnings Release Date – Wednesday, July 23, 2025, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time

Conference Call Date – Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces the release date for its second quarter 2025 results as Wednesday, July 23, 2025, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

The Company’s second quarter 2025 results will be released after 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, and can be viewed, at that time, on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations.”

Investors are invited to listen to the Company’s conference call discussing the financial results for the second quarter 2025, on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, via webcast on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 692379. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through July 23, 2026.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of March 31, 2025, the Company operated 6,416 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.