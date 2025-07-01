RDDT Stockholders with Large Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the Reddit, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or acquired Reddit, Inc (NYSE: RDDT) securities between October 29, 2024 and May 20, 2025. Reddit is a social media platform and forum-style website where users share and discuss content through posts and comments.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations That Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) Misled Investors Regarding Reduced User Traffic

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) changes in Google Search’s algorithm and features like AI Overview were causing users to stop their query on Google Search; (ii) these algorithm changes were materially different than prior instances of reduced traffic to the Reddit website; (iii) Defendants were aware that the increase in the query term “Reddit” on search engines was because users were getting the sought after answer from Google Search without having to go to Reddit, and not because they intended to visit Reddit; (iv) this zero-click search reality was dramatically reducing traffic to Reddit in a manner the Company was unable to overcome in the short term; (v) Defendants, therefore, lacked a reasonable basis for their outlook on user rates and advertising revenues; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the truth was revealed, Reddit Inc.’s stock fell, harming investors.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Reddit, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by August 18, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

