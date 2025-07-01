Force Marketing and automotiveMastermind® Announce Strategic Data Partnership to Activate Untapped Digital Channels with Enriched Buyer Propensity Data

Atlanta, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Force Marketing, a leading provider of data-driven, omnichannel marketing solutions for the automotive industry, has announced a strategic data partnership with automotiveMastermind. This collaboration leverages automotiveMastermind’s proprietary buyer propensity data and segmentation capabilities to give Force customers the ability to unlock new opportunities across digital channels that were previously inaccessible, enabling dealers to expand audience reach, increase engagement, and drive measurable results.

Through this partnership, automotiveMastermind enhances dealers’ first-party data with its advanced BPS® (Behavior Prediction Score) and segmentation processes. By identifying high-value prospects, dealers can optimize audience targeting for maximum marketing impact.

Force Marketing brings this enriched data to life with its proprietary Customer Data Platform (CDP), Audience IQ. It gives exclusive access to dealers to activate campaigns across key digital channels—including paid search, Meta, display, online video, connected TV (CTV), and streaming audio. Combining this cutting-edge technology with industry-leading creative, strategic marketing planning and extensive client performance data, Force Marketing has developed a fully-optimized marketing system designed to deliver transformative results.

“This partnership is revolutionary for automotive dealers,” said John Fitzpatrick, CEO at Force Marketing. “For the first time, we’re able to integrate automotiveMastermind’s enriched buyer propensity data into a comprehensive digital marketing framework. This is about unlocking strategic access to a powerful dataset and activating it across untapped digital channels. With Force’s proprietary CDP, Audience IQ, we’re making this seamless and delivering it directly to dealers in a way that drives meaningful results and measurable growth.”

“As a certified digital partner for 12 OEMs and counting, we understand the complexity dealers face in staying ‘on program’ while choosing the right partner for their group,” said Fitzpatrick. “Integrating automotiveMastermind’s powerful data into program-compliant digital advertising gives dealers a clear competitive edge. It’s a smarter, more strategic way to localize efforts and win in today’s market.”

The true highlight of this partnership lies in the union of two trusted dealer vendor partners working together to enhance dealership outcomes at no added cost. In a market crowded with brands collaborating with OEMs and dealers, this partnership signals a new era of synergy. By aligning their efforts, Force Marketing and automotiveMastermind are setting a standard for optimizing results and creating shared value for dealerships. “There isn’t enough of this happening in auto today,” added John Fitzpatrick. “This is the new world. We work together.”

Proven Performance Metrics

Over the past three months, Force Marketing and automotiveMastermind have tested this partnership across 10 dealers, driving measurable success:

Paid Search Campaigns (Premier Automotive Group): Reduced cost per conversion by 59% and lowered the CPC by 42%.

Performance Max Campaigns (Premier Automotive Group): Enhanced targeting led to a 13% drop in cost per conversion.

Streaming Media (10-Dealer Pilot): When applying the enriched data with ConnectedTV placements, the pilot group realized a 19% lift in sales demonstrating the impact of strategic data ramping, household targeting, and optimized creative strategies

These results validate the strength of combining automotiveMastermind’s enriched data with Force Marketing’s dynamic marketing system.

Force Marketing’s Competitive Edge

By integrating automotiveMastermind’s data, technology and marketing with Force Marketing’s digital marketing expertise, dealers can unlock a powerful combination of enriched data, tailored campaign strategies and high-performing creative assets. The partnership goes beyond simply executing campaigns—it delivers a fully optimized system designed to maximize every dollar spent on digital marketing.

"Dealerships utilizing Mastermind’s technology platform know the significant advantages of data-driven, hyper-targeted, one-to-one marketing. Our partnership with Force Marketing, a company that shares our commitment to data-driven marketing strategies, empowers dealerships to access a comprehensive suite of digital and multi-channel marketing solutions, all backed by the same Actionable Intelligence™ from automotiveMastermind," said Aaron Baldwin, CEO of automotiveMastermind.

"This partnership enables dealerships to leverage the best of automotiveMastermind and Force Marketing to deploy hyper-targeted audiences across a multi-channel ecosystem, which has been proven to enhance effectiveness. Together, we are bringing this powerful advantage to our dealer partners, elevating their marketing efforts overnight," added Aaron Baldwin.

About Force Marketing

Founded in 2006, Force Holdings, LLC is a leading marketing technology provider to the automotive industry whose family of brands includes: Force Marketing, WeDrive Automotive and Gulf States Marketing (GSM). Headquartered in Atlanta with over 100 team members strategically positioned all over the U.S., the Force Family of Brands focuses on partnering and fostering relationships with dealers and OEMs nationwide to maximize ROAS, speed to market and improved lifetime customer value metrics. More information about Force Marketing’s comprehensive suite of tech-enabled products can be found at ForceMKTG.com.

For more information about this partnership, visit forcemktg.com.