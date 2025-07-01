WeightWatchers and Novo Nordisk Expand Collaboration to Improve Medication Access Through Trusted, Holistic Model of Care

WeightWatchers Clinic Members Can Access FDA-Approved Wegovy® for $299 in July, a $200 Savings Offer to Improve Access as WeightWatchers’ Trusted, Science-Backed Approach Continues to Lead the Industry

Collaboration Builds a Seamless NovoCare® Pharmacy Integration, Shared Vision to Enhance Outcomes Through WW’s GLP-1 Companion Support, and a Commitment to Publishing Real-World Evidence

WeightWatchers Sets the Standard in Evidence-Based Weight Health, Prescribing Only FDA-Approved Medications

NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (“WeightWatchers” or the “Company”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, today announced an expanded collaboration with Novo Nordisk, which includes increased access to authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection through WeightWatchers Clinic. As the only holistic platform focused on long-term weight health featuring the No. 1 doctor-recommended weight loss program included in the recently announced collaboration with Novo Nordisk, WeightWatchers continues to reinforce its role as the trusted leader in sustainable, science-backed weight care, and one of the few in the industry to publicly commit to prescribing only FDA-approved medications.

As part of the collaboration, WeightWatchers Clinic members will benefit from a simplified prescription process via NovoCare® Pharmacy. CenterWell Pharmacy®, a seven-time MMIT Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award winner for best-in-class customer satisfaction and commitment to patient care, serves as the dispensing pharmacy for the NovoCare® program and will facilitate direct fulfillment and home delivery of Wegovy® prescriptions for WeightWatchers Clinic members. In addition, WeightWatchers will enhance the member experience by providing integrated account access, bundled pricing opportunities, inventory visibility, and shipment tracking.

Additionally, Novo Nordisk is offering a limited-time savings offer available to WeightWatchers Clinic members. Starting July 1, 2025, eligible cash-pay members can access Wegovy® at a reduced price of $299 until July 31, 2025—a significant savings aimed at expanding access to clinically validated, FDA-regulated treatment options.

“By deepening our collaboration with Novo Nordisk, we are helping more people access the FDA-approved treatment they deserve, delivered within a holistic clinical model proven to support real, sustainable and improved health outcomes,” said Scott Honken, Chief Commercial Officer at WeightWatchers. “In a market increasingly cluttered with hype and shortcuts, WeightWatchers remains the trusted leader, bringing together access to safe, FDA-approved medication and best-in-class lifestyle support, setting the bar for the gold standard of responsible weight management. We are thrilled to announce this expanded collaboration with Novo Nordisk to further access, patient safety, and quality in service of our millions of members.”

In addition to affordability and access improvements, WeightWatchers and Novo Nordisk will explore opportunities to further collaborate on real-world research initiatives and strategies to improve long-term outcomes. The intent will be to evaluate the potential impact of pairing Wegovy®, the most widely used GLP-1 medication in the world, with WeightWatchers’ best-in-class nutrition and behavioral support program, to demonstrate the clinical and economic value of an integrated care model.

“As we work to expand access to life-changing, FDA-approved treatments like Wegovy®, it is essential that we partner with organizations that share our values and focus on improving long-term outcomes,” said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations of Novo Nordisk Inc. “In a space crowded with quick-fix promises, and unapproved and unsafe compounded medications, we are excited to collaborate with WeightWatchers and their science-backed, responsible approach to care. Their focus on behavioral support, real-world outcomes, and FDA-approved treatment aligns with our values. We believe this expanded collaboration will help more people access safe, effective, and sustainable weight management.”

First approved in 2021, Wegovy® is the only FDA-approved semaglutide treatment for weight loss, and the medicine that changed how healthcare professionals treat patients with obesity as the first weekly GLP-1 for chronic weight management. Wegovy® currently supports nearly 1.5 million patients in the U.S. The FDA expanded the label in 2024 to include an indication for the reduction of the risk of major cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight. Wegovy® and the semaglutide molecule continue to be studied across a variety of chronic conditions.

At the heart of this expanded collaboration is a shared commitment to clinical integrity, science-backed care, and improved patient outcomes. Through WeightWatchers’ holistic weight health model, which pairs medication access with a clinically proven nutrition-based program, lifestyle change, and community support, members receive care that can improve and extend adherence and minimize side effects of weight management medications, ultimately driving more sustainable and superior results. In a study of 3,260 WeightWatchers Clinic members prescribed a GLP-1, participants lost on average 21% of their body weight at 12 months. This real-world evidence shows that combining a GLP-1 with WeightWatchers’ holistic support model can deliver superior, sustainable outcomes.

WeightWatchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, providing an accessible, holistic model of care through our #1 U.S. doctor-recommended Points® Program, clinical interventions including weight-loss medications (U.S. only), and community support. Since 1963, we have empowered our millions of members to build healthy habits to live longer lives. Our innovative, trusted spectrum of solutions provides members with the tools and resources they need to reach and sustain their goals wherever they are on their journey. To learn more visit weightwatchers.com or corporate.ww.com.