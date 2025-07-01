FINDMINING: Seize the XRP ETF Craze and Unlock New Cloud Mining Opportunities

London, UK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Bloomberg analysts raising the probability of approval for a Ripple (XRP) spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) to an impressive 95%, global crypto market sentiment is surging as institutional investors face an unprecedented opportunity to enter the market. As the world’s leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, FINDMINING has announced plans to expand its services and computing resources to help global users capture the opportunities brought by this ETF boom.





Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas recently stated on social media that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sent positive signals regarding various crypto assets, including XRP. The potential approval of an XRP ETF would not only reshape the crypto market ecosystem but is also expected to drive further institutional adoption of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other mainstream digital currencies.

Against this backdrop, FINDMINING is rapidly deploying additional data centers and green energy computing power to lower the barrier for global users to participate in digital asset mining. Users no longer need to purchase expensive mining hardware or handle complex maintenance. Instead, they can easily participate in multi-currency mining — including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple — by renting cloud computing power with just one click, and seize blockchain wealth opportunities in real time.

Ibrahim Aydin, Chief Operating Officer of FINDMINING, said:

“If the XRP ETF is approved, it will attract massive institutional capital and liquidity into the market, and both mining and holding income are expected to benefit significantly. FINDMINING will continue to provide stable and efficient cloud computing services to help users navigate the next bull market cycle.”

To celebrate the positive developments surrounding the XRP ETF, FINDMINING has launched a special promotion: the “ XRP ETF Special Cloud Computing Package. ” From now on, both new and existing users can enjoy limited-time discounts and additional computing power rewards. The package supports flexible multi-currency mining and intelligently switches to the on-chain assets with the best returns, maximizing mining profits for all users.





As global crypto regulations become clearer and institutional participation continues to grow, FINDMINING remains committed to leveraging its professional technical expertise and transparent operating model to make cloud mining accessible to a broader mainstream investor community — sharing in the dividends of the new era of the digital economy together with its users.

About FINDMINING

FINDMINING is the world’s leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, dedicated to providing users with low-threshold, highly transparent computing power leasing and hosting services. The company operates green energy data centers in North America, Europe, and Asia, and has provided safe and stable mining solutions to over 9.4 million registered users worldwide.

