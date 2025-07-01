LGI Homes Unveils $3M Amenity Center at Jennings Farm in Middleburg, FL

MIDDLEBURG, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) proudly announces the grand opening of the amenity center at Jennings Farm. With over $3,000,000 invested, this new area enhances the tight-knit feel of this incredible community.

Situated along Jennings Farm Dr., the recently completed amenity center offers plenty of opportunities for summertime fun. Homeowners can escape the heat at the incredible community swimming pool or let their kids run around at the playground. The amenity center also features a picnic-ready party lawn, pickleball courts and expansive dog park.

“We’re excited to open our exceptional new amenity center, complete with a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, a dog park, and so much more,” said Joe Lamoureux, Vice President of Sales for Florida. “With the peaceful sound of water from the community ponds and Black Creek, the safety of a gated community, and a location right across from A-Rated Middleburg High School, Jennings Farm is the perfect place to call home. At Jennings Farm we’re building a community where families can relax, connect, and enjoy life together.”

Located right off of Highway 21, Jennings Farm features an impressive collection of six floor plans, all equipped with our exclusive CompleteHome Plus™ package. Enjoy eye-catching front-yard landscaping, a full suite of Whirlpool kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, smart-home technology and more at no added cost to you.

Homes are available at Jennings Farm starting in the mid-$300s, with immediate move-in options available. To schedule a tour or for additional information please call (855) 617-4289 ext 293 or visit LGIHomes.com/JenningsFarm.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

