Driving safer workplaces: ASSP launches innovative Safety Trekr AI

Park Ridge, Illinois, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Safety Professionals has launched ASSP Safety Trekr AI, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence-powered search tool designed to fundamentally change how safety professionals access critical workplace safety and health guidance. This innovative solution will accelerate and enhance the work of safety professionals, ultimately reducing the risk of on-the-job injuries, illnesses and fatalities. It also removes communication barriers by engaging safety professionals across multiple languages.

Safety Trekr AI is an expertly engineered online tool that leverages AI capabilities to rapidly and effortlessly navigate the vast knowledge contained within the Society’s “Safety Professionals Handbook, Third Edition.” The comprehensive reference guide is a leading go-to resource for environmental health and safety professionals and students. Several universities use it as a classroom text, showcasing safety research, case studies and practical applications from more than 90 industry experts.

Safety Trekr AI instantly scans and synthesizes the 1,330-page handbook to answer questions and provide precise safety guidance that is based on trusted data and real-world experiences. What once took considerable time through traditional search methods is now available in moments, enabling faster decision-making and more efficient compliance with workplace safety standards. The advanced tool is easily accessible from mobile devices, supporting safety professionals wherever their work takes them.

“While safety professionals can still choose to review specific sections of the handbook, it’s now possible to get immediate and trusted guidance when time is of the essence,” said ASSP President Linda Tapp, CSP, ALCM, CPTD. “In today’s dynamic work environments, Safety Trekr AI empowers safety professionals to perform their jobs with unprecedented speed and effectiveness.”

Safety Trekr AI covers essential topics like regulatory guidance and risk management, summarizing information into checklists while dissolving language barriers by translating content.

“It’s truly remarkable how this sophisticated tool leverages natural language processing techniques to comprehend a question and communicate the answer in the user’s native language,” Tapp said. “When obstacles are removed, work environments everywhere can be improved, fostering a truly global culture of safety.”

Unlike open AI platforms, Safety Trekr AI is a closed model, ensuring complete accuracy, credibility and transparency by only accessing trusted sources within the handbook and referencing them.

Safety Trekr AI will be demonstrated in the ASSP Marketplace at the Safety 2025 Professional Development Conference and Exposition from July 22-24 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. There will be a related Tech Talk on the expo floor. Details are available in the Safety 2025 mobile app.

The “Safety Professionals Handbook” and the Safety Trekr AI tool can be found in the online ASSP Store.

