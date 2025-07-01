Southwest Strategies Group Acquires Kiterocket

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading California communications firm Southwest Strategies Group announced today the acquisition of Kiterocket, one of the nation’s leading public relations agencies for emerging technologies, semiconductors, renewable energy and sustainability.

“Kiterocket’s client-centric philosophy and commitment to investing in their team align with our core values,” said Southwest Strategies Group CEO Chris Wahl. “Semiconductors are the lifeblood of modern American infrastructure, and this partnership positions Southwest Strategies Group to be on the leading edge of communications on the West Coast.”

With offices in Phoenix, Ariz., and Seattle, Wash., Kiterocket extends Southwest Strategies Group’s reach throughout the western United States, greatly increasing the firm’s ability to service new markets and offering a more diverse set of services to clients.

As a result of the acquisition, Southwest Strategies Group will add two new lines of business – technology, led by Kiterocket founder Martijn Pierik, and sustainable living, led by co-founder Amanda Foley – to its existing roster of focus areas, which include energy, transportation, water and land use.

“Kiterocket has worked for decades to become an industry leader in its field, and I’m incredibly proud of the organization we built,” said Martijn Pierik, Kiterocket’s Founder & Chairman. “By joining Southwest Strategies Group, we are combining our collective experience, expertise and resources to be able to supercharge our services and capabilities, which will present many new opportunities for all of our team members and clients. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together going forward.”

The addition of Kiterocket brings Southwest Strategies Group to a total of more than 120 employees spread across six offices in three states. Southwest Strategies Group and Kiterocket will continue to deliver services to their existing clients and begin collaborating on larger initiatives and project opportunities. Wahl will continue to serve as CEO.

About Southwest Strategies Group

Southwest Strategies Group is one of the most respected, recognized, and successful public outreach and communications firms in the Western United States. For more than 25 years, Southwest Strategies Group has led programs for large-scale energy, water, transportation and other infrastructure projects, helping clients engage meaningfully with the public and achieve their goals through innovative outreach strategies. With offices in California, Arizona and Washington, Southwest Strategies Group is well-suited to expertly assist clients with projects of any scale. Their collective expertise spans a wide range of communications disciplines, offering clients tailored strategies and customized solutions designed to meet their unique needs. For more information, visit www.swspr.com.



About Kiterocket

Kiterocket advances the brands advancing the world through PR-forward marketing communications services driven by connected category experts. The agency's services span brand strategy, media and influencer relations, digital marketing, social media, events, editorial, design and content production, working in an integrated fashion to drive measurable and meaningful results. Kiterocket prides itself on delivering exceptional ideas and execution to its clients in the technology and sustainability sectors, earning its position as a valued partner and trusted ally. The company has offices in the historic Luhrs Tower in downtown Phoenix and Seattle's buzzing Ballard neighborhood. For more information, visit www.kiterocket.com

Contact: Hope Reilly, Senior Vice President & Partner, Southwest Strategies Group

(949) 291-4391/hreilly@swspr.com