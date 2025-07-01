Modern Bungalow Becomes “Modern Bungalow Furniture and Design,” Clarifying Its Furniture Store and Interior Design Expertise

Denver, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, CO – June 30, 2025 – Modern Bungalow, Denver's destination for handcrafted, heirloom-quality furniture, today announced that its online and public-facing name is changing to Modern Bungalow Furniture and Design. The updated moniker makes it unmistakable that the company is both a premier furniture retailer and a source for professional interior design under one roof.

Founded in 2004 and now housed in the historic Washington Park Theater building in Denver's Old South Gaylord shopping district at 1028 South Gaylord Street, the company has earned a reputation for solid hardwood furniture, custom rugs and handcrafted lighting. Owners Matt Hubbard and Danielle Sandusky acquired the business in 2017 and have steadily broadened the assortment to include a wider selection of hardwood, leather and upholstered furniture, as well as unique decor items, all selected to complement Colorado's distinct architectural styles.

"We still hear shoppers say, 'I had no idea you could help me design my whole room.' Updating our name to Modern Bungalow Furniture and Design makes it crystal clear that we're more than a furniture showroom -- we're a partner in creating homes people love," said Danielle Sandusky, Co-Owner.

Modern Bungalow has long offered complimentary 30-minute design consultations, available in-store or via Zoom with in-house designer Allison Freeman. During these sessions, clients receive expert guidance on everything from wood stains and upholstery fabrics to rug sizes, lighting layers, and wall colors. Homeowners can walk out with a single color recommendation or a complete room plan, and the service can be booked directly on the refreshed website.

For larger projects, Modern Bungalow Furniture and Design creates room-by-room plans, coordinates custom orders with over 50 Amish workshops, and manages phased delivery, allowing homeowners to refurnish at a sustainable pace. Because every piece is built to order, the team frequently tweaks dimensions, configurations, and finishes to meet the distinctive needs of Denver's historic homes.

The rebrand extends across all digital channels. Visitors will begin to see the name change on the website, social media profiles, order confirmations, and packaging inserts over the next 30 days. "Search data told us that many first-time visitors weren't sure whether Modern Bungalow was a furniture maker, a hotel or a blog," Sandusky added. "By adding 'Furniture and Design,' we clarify our offerings to new customers."

Existing URLs and email addresses will continue to work; no action is required from past customers. Pricing, product warranties, and lead times -- typically 10-12 weeks for custom, made-to-order pieces -- remain unchanged.

Customers will also see in-store signage and marketing materials reflecting the new identity during Denver's busy summer home-improvement season. The change coincides with expanded store hours and a refreshed website menu that groups furniture and design resources side-by-side for easier navigation.

While the name is expanding, the store's mission is unchanged: to champion sustainable craftsmanship and provide a relaxed, education-driven shopping experience. The team of product specialists and designers earns a living wage without commission, allowing them to guide each customer to the right piece rather than the highest ticket item.

Modern Bungalow Furniture and Design continues to champion artist-made furniture and rugs, sourcing from generationally trained woodworking talent in the United States, and rug-weaving artisans in India and Nepal. They partner with outside agencies to ensure that no sweatshop or child labor is used in the process, providing ethical, sustainable labor to hardworking artisans.

About Modern Bungalow Furniture and Design

Modern Bungalow Furniture and Design is a Denver-based retailer specializing in solid-wood furniture, hand-knotted rugs, and craftsman lighting, each custom-built by master artisans for a lifetime of use. Operating from its historic storefront, the company pairs its curated collection with personalized interior design services and domestic furniture sourcing, direct from generational craftsmen. For more information or to schedule a design consultation, visit www.modernbungalow.com or call 303-300-3332.

Media Contact

Modern Bungalow PR Team

303-300-3332

info@modernbungalow.com

