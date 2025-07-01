APA Corporation Releases 2025 Sustainability Publications

HOUSTON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today released its sustainability publications highlighting progress in environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance throughout 2024. This year, APA simplified its reporting into two complementary documents. Our Approach to Sustainability details the ongoing sustainability programs and initiatives. The 2025 Sustainability Progress Report contains progress on 2024 goals, yearly highlights, key performance data and new goals for 2025. To explore the publications, visit https://apacorp.com/sustainability.

"Our sustainability progress is tangible,” said APA CEO John J. Christmann IV. “APA has taken meaningful steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, minimize freshwater usage, and protect sensitive ecosystems. We remain committed to a strong safety culture and responsible operations. We are proud to share our 2024 highlights in the pages of our progress report."

Highlights from the 2025 Sustainability Progress Report include:

Air – As industry partners, APA focuses on reducing emissions by setting goals, sharing knowledge, and delivering commitments. The company exceeded its goal to eliminate at least 1 million tonnes of annualized carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e) emissions between 2021 and 2024, completing over 50 global projects that eliminated 1.24 million tonnes of annualized CO 2 e emissions.

– As industry partners, APA focuses on reducing emissions by setting goals, sharing knowledge, and delivering commitments. The company exceeded its goal to eliminate at least 1 million tonnes of annualized carbon dioxide equivalent (CO e) emissions between 2021 and 2024, completing over 50 global projects that eliminated 1.24 million tonnes of annualized CO e emissions. Water – APA aims to minimize freshwater use by recycling produced water, sourcing alternatives, and reducing overall water requirements for its operations. Ninety-seven percent of the global water use was produced water and brackish, nonfresh water.

– APA aims to minimize freshwater use by recycling produced water, sourcing alternatives, and reducing overall water requirements for its operations. Ninety-seven percent of the global water use was produced water and brackish, nonfresh water. People – As an organization, APA is committed to the health and safety of its employees, contractors and people in the communities where it operates. APA achieved or exceeded all corporate safety targets in 2024, including its lowest global Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) in company history at 0.16.

As an organization, APA is committed to the health and safety of its employees, contractors and people in the communities where it operates. APA achieved or exceeded all corporate safety targets in 2024, including its lowest global Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) in company history at 0.16. Community – In efforts to continue building a sustainable future, APA continues its work across three focus areas of community well-being, energy poverty and conservation. In 2024, APA spent 44% of its operating area’s budgets with local suppliers and contractors.

