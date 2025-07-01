SBA Approves Governor Newsom’s Disaster Declaration for State-Sanctioned Crisis in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced approval of Governor Gavin Newsom’s long-overdue request for disaster relief in downtown Los Angeles, where he allowed pro-illegal alien riots to harm our brave ICE agents and destroy small businesses in the city. Once again, President Donald J. Trump is saving California from radical leaders who fail to protect their own communities from violent rioters.

After weeks of no real solutions and inflammatory social media statements, Governor Newsom finally requested federal disaster relief to bail him out – again. President Trump and SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler immediately approved an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) declaration, enabling small businesses to apply for up to $2 million in low-interest EIDL loans to support working capital and normal operating expenses such as payroll, rent, and utilities that could not be met due to the destruction enabled by Newsom’s failed governance. Unlike Gavin Newsom, the Trump Administration will always put the American people above partisan political stunts.

“Governor Newsom allowed a mob to rampage Los Angeles – standing with violent rioters, paid protestors, and criminal illegal aliens over law-abiding citizens. Despite an estimated $1 billion in damage, he refused federal relief for weeks, insisting that the riots were peaceful even as small business owners stood in the rubble,” said Loeffler. “Although the SBA has approved California’s disaster relief request and will begin delivering immediate aid to the innocent victims, Governor Newsom must take accountability for his state-sanctioned crisis – and stop playing politics with Americans’ livelihoods.”

SBA disaster assistance teams are already mobilizing to provide direct on-the-ground support to affected individuals and communities. Impacted individuals seeking to obtain an EIDL loan may visit sba.gov/disaster.

