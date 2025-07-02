Lightchain AI Announces Final Token Distribution Round Prior to Mainnet Activation





SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , the AI-native blockchain infrastructure platform, has entered its Bonus Round after successfully completing 15 presale stages and raising more than $21.1 million from early supporters. The Bonus Round is now live at a fixed token price of $0.007125, marking the final opportunity for contributors to access Lightchain AI tokens before the mainnet launch scheduled for July 2025.

The Bonus Round is generating sustained participation as investors are drawn to the platform’s combination of technical innovation, transparent governance, and long-term utility. With decentralized infrastructure designed specifically for AI computation, Lightchain AI is enabling the secure and scalable deployment of intelligent applications directly on-chain.

Real Utility Driving Ecosystem Demand

Lightchain AI introduces a purpose-built Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM) and a Proof-of-Intelligence (PoI) consensus mechanism that rewards nodes for performing valuable AI tasks. This system transforms raw computational activity into network security and resource optimization—laying the foundation for decentralized AI applications in sectors like automation, data analytics, and predictive modeling.

The platform has already activated validator and contributor node deployment, allowing for secure testing and participation ahead of the mainnet. Validators can stake tokens and simulate long-term network behavior, supporting the project’s focus on decentralization and performance reliability.

Developer Tools and Grants Now Live

In tandem with its growing investor community, Lightchain AI is actively supporting developers through the Lightchain Developer Portal, a comprehensive platform offering SDKs, APIs, and detailed documentation. This empowers teams to build intelligent dApps, infrastructure tools, and AI workflows on-chain with minimal friction.

To foster innovation and strengthen its ecosystem, Lightchain AI has also launched a $150,000 Developer Grant Program. These grants will fund promising projects that demonstrate high-impact use cases and contribute to the platform’s scalability and growth. The network’s public GitHub repositories are scheduled to go live soon, promoting open-source development and transparency.

Final Bonus Round – Limited-Time Opportunity

The ongoing Bonus Round offers contributors the chance to acquire LCAI tokens at fixed pricing before the upcoming mainnet launch. With momentum building, this round represents the final opportunity to participate in Lightchain AI’s early-stage development phase.

“With more than $21.1 million raised and a growing community of developers and validators, we’re excited to enter the final stage of our presale journey,” said a Lightchain AI spokesperson. “The Bonus Round not only rewards our earliest supporters but also helps position the network for long-term success ahead of mainnet.”

Upcoming Milestones

Mainnet Launch – Targeted for July 2025

– Targeted for Public GitHub Release – Imminent

– Imminent Validator Program Expansion – Ongoing

– Ongoing Grant Funding Distribution – Begins Q3 2025



Learn More or Join the Bonus Round

Website: https://lightchain.ai

Whitepaper: https://lightchain.ai/lightchain-whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/LightchainAI

Telegram: https://t.me/LightchainProtocol

Contact:

SHAJAN SKARIA

media@lightchain.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ca45c86-bc54-42ea-aa1f-c184b83a856c