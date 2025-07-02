CTO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CTO Realty Growth, Inc. on Behalf of CTO Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (“CTO” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CTO) on behalf of CTO stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether CTO has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On June 25, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report entitled CTO: The B. Riley Of REITS alleging "manipulative" accounting practices related to how CTO defines Adjusted Funds From Operation. The report also alleges that management used a "sham loan" to conceal issues with a major tenant, and predicts potential future dilution due to the company's financial reserves.

Following this news, CTO's stock price fell by $0.98 per share to close at $17.10 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CTO shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: