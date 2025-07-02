OPTO Miner launches new green cloud mining platform application

Seattle, Washington, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of the global transformation of clean energy and digital economy, OPTO Miner, headquartered in the UK, officially released its new generation of "green energy cloud mining application", dedicated to providing global users with a zero-threshold, low-carbon, and stable growth way to acquire cryptocurrency assets.

Based on advanced cloud computing architecture, the platform integrates renewable clean energy such as wind and solar energy, and efficiently introduces green energy into computing systems. Users can participate in cloud mining of mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC) through web pages or mobile devices without deploying physical mining machines, opening up a new model of low-carbon and convenient digital asset appreciation and sustainable income.

OPTO Miner creates the world's first truly "everyone can participate" green cloud mining platform.

List of main highlights:

Green energy drive: 100% of the computing power of the entire platform uses renewable energy to promote the development of low-carbon blockchain.

Cloud computing power platform: Users do not need to deploy mining machines or management equipment, and can mine by purchasing contracts with one click.

Flexible and visible income: supports contracts with different terms from 2 days to 49 days, automatic settlement, and daily receipt.

Mainstream currency coverage: supports BTC, DOGE, LTC and other assets.

Security and compliance mechanism: McAfee® and Cloudflare® technologies are applied to ensure the safety of user information and mining process, and effectively prevent network risks.

Registration reward mechanism: New users can get a $15 reward for free registration, with a daily income of $0.6, and can start mining immediately without any upfront cost.

Accurately cover BTC, DOGE, LTC users and optimize profit model

OPTO Miner optimizes computing power and energy efficiency configuration for currencies such as BTC, DOGE, and LTC to achieve higher returns. Platform data shows that the average net income of DOGE exclusive contracts reaches +37.5%, far exceeding the industry average.

How to start OPTO Miner green cloud mining?

Easily start green cloud mining, one-step, from startup to continuous income

① Register an account

Use email to quickly register and get a $15 reward immediately



② Select currency and mining machine

Support mainstream currencies such as BTC, DOGE, LTC, etc., choose your favorite green mining machine contract.

③ One-click order

After payment, the system automatically allocates computing power and starts mining immediately, without mining machines and maintenance.

④ View earnings in real time

Daily output is transparent and traceable, income is dynamically updated, and green energy efficiency is intelligently optimized.

⑤ Withdraw or reinvest

Income can be withdrawn to the wallet at any time, or choose a contract to continue to achieve continuous appreciation!

Income will vary depending on the contract computing power, investment amount and term. For more contract information, please visit the official website https://optominer.com.



Will OPTO Miner become the next cryptocurrency hotspot?

In the era of increasingly "energy-saving and environmentally friendly" cryptocurrencies, OPTO Miner has quietly emerged as a cloud mining model driven by wind and solar energy. Without a mining machine and zero threshold registration, users can start a low-carbon mining journey. From energy-saving technology to universal participation, it is redefining the boundaries of green cloud computing power and will become the next explosion point.

In summary

OPTO Miner not only conforms to the trend of the times of the integration of green energy and cryptocurrency digital economy, but also breaks the traditional threshold through the innovative cloud mining model, allowing mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC) to achieve low-carbon and efficient growth. With precise computing power and energy efficiency optimization, as well as comprehensive security guarantees, OPTO Miner is redefining the future of the mining industry. With the continuous expansion of the user scale and the continuous verification of the market, the platform has become a dazzling new star in the field of green cloud computing power, leading the industry to a more environmentally friendly and inclusive new era.

Get APP download: https://optominer.com/xml/index.html#/app



Visit our official website → https://optominer.com/



Consultation channel: info@optominer.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation to invest and is not intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of loss of funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

