“Career Politicians Are the Real Threat to America”: LFG America Dominates the Stage at CPAC Latino

“These old farts in Congress are clinging to power like it’s their god-given right. It’s time we rip it out of their hands.”

The audience erupted — some stunned, many on their feet. One thing was clear: LFG America, a rising grassroots conservative force, had just planted its flag in the center of a political revolution.

Not Your Father’s Conservative Movement

This isn’t Reagan-era politics. LFG America represents a new wave — one forged by Americans who’ve watched their communities deteriorate, their freedoms erode, and their representatives grow rich and complacent.

Christian D. Evans didn’t hold back:

“They’ve had decades to fix this country and all they’ve done is cash checks and sell us out. I’m not just talking about Democrats. America needs a new breed of conservative — not country club bureaucrats in red ties.”

LFG America: From Rhetoric to Action

More than a messaging machine, LFG America is executing on the ground — backed by hundreds of thousands of small-dollar donors and a network of mission-driven conservative leaders.

Recent milestones include:

Co-sponsoring CPAC Latino, where LFG America shared the stage with Byron Donalds, Ben Carson, Grant Cardone, Anna Paulina Luna, Eduardo Bolsonaro, and others.

Funding rescue missions across the U.S. through its partnership with Rescue America, supporting efforts to combat child and human trafficking.

Hosting a high-profile rally at Trump National Doral, featuring a bold address by Rep. Byron Donalds: “Stop waiting for permission to save this country.”

Launching national coalitions with groups like Kim Klacik’s Red Renaissance PAC, amplifying minority-led conservative activism.

CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp: “This Is the New Wave”

In a surprise appearance, CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp threw his full support behind the movement:

“What this movement represents is exactly why CPAC exists — to shake up the status quo. If career politicians are rattled, good. They should be. This is the new wave of American conservatism — bold, unapologetic, grassroots, and unstoppable.”

CPAC Latino Ignites a Conservative Firestorm

From the opening remarks to the final ovation, CPAC Latino belonged to the insurgents.

Byron Donalds declared:

“If you think the fight is happening in DC, you’re already behind. It’s happening in your neighborhoods.”

Anna Paulina Luna didn’t mince words:

“Latino conservatives are DONE being ignored. We’re not here to ask for a seat at the table. We’re here to flip the damn table.”

Dr. Ben Carson offered a warning:

“If we don’t fight for our values now, we’ll raise children who don’t even know what those values are.”

Grant Cardone closed with urgency:

“This country was built on hustle. The people in Congress have lost it. Let’s make it happen.”

Where Congress Fails, Rescue America Leads

One of the weekend’s most powerful moments came as LFG America highlighted its partnership with Rescue America, led by CEO Allison Madrigal. Their joint efforts have directly funded rescues from human trafficking rings nationwide.

Christian D. Evans didn’t hold back:

“You want to talk about evil? It’s children being sold on American streets while Congress tweets about pride flags. We’re out there saving them. That’s why people trust us.”

What’s Next for LFG America?

LFG America is just getting started. Upcoming initiatives include:

Launching state-based activist squads with real organizing power

Scaling digital-first donor campaigns aimed at disenfranchised conservatives

Organizing a national "Retire the Relics" tour, calling for term limits and primary challenges to establishment incumbents

Expanding its anti-trafficking mission with Rescue America

“We’re not here to be housebroken conservatives,” said Evans. “We’re not asking for permission — we’re taking back our country.”

The Closing Message: “It’s Always Been Us”

Christian D. Evans left the stage with a final call-to-arms:

“If you’re still waiting for someone in D.C. to save you, you haven’t been paying attention. It’s us. It’s always been us. Under President Trump’s leadership, we took America back from the dumb Democrats — now it’s time to retire the old farts in Washington for good.”









