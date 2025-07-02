MMP Capital Drives Significant Growth in Equipment Financing Services

MMP Capital's New Hampshire office has driven notable growth in diverse industries like printing, dental, and manufacturing. The company increased direct lending capabilities, achieving faster approvals and customized financing. Plans include expanding its New York facility and refining partnership strategies for optimal service.



FARMINGDALE, New York, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMP Capital , a leading private lending company specializing in equipment financing and small business lending, has reported substantial growth this year. The expansion of additional satellite offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts marks the company's first offices outside its Long Island headquarters and has already delivered noteworthy results in diversifying the company's portfolio beyond its traditional healthcare focus.

The New Hampshire office has rapidly expanded MMP Capital's presence in several key industries, including printing, dental, franchises, metal fabrication, construction, yellow iron, and manufacturing. This growth aligns with the company's strategic vision to strengthen its position as a versatile equipment financing provider while maintaining its established leadership in the aesthetic medical healthcare sector.

"Since opening our Portsmouth office in February, we've experienced exceptional growth in our non-healthcare financing portfolio. The office has been a haven for talented people who were looking for a dynamic environment to further their career, and have found success with MMP Capital," said Jim Siederman, Executive Vice President of MMP Capital. "The New Hampshire team has exceeded our expectations, bringing on new customers across diverse industries and upholding our commitment to customer service excellence. This expansion represents geographic growth and a significant broadening of our market reach. We are getting bombarded with new resumes and have plans to expand the size of the office in 2026 to continue to feed the growth."

MMP Capital operates as a hybrid lender, lending directly from its capital resources and working through a network of syndication partners when appropriate. The company has recently increased its balance sheet lending capabilities, allowing for greater control over the lending process and enabling more customized financing solutions for clients.

"One of our strategic priorities this year has been increasing the percentage of direct lending we provide," explained President & CEO, John-Paul Smolenski. "This gives us more control over the entire customer experience, from approval application. With our expanded team in the Northeast, we can offer faster approvals, more flexible terms, and dedicated account executives who understand the industries they serve. We could not have done it without the support of good partners at Deutsche Bank and Brean Capital, who have been integral in our success."

The success of the New England offices comes at a time of significant overall growth for MMP Capital. The company recently announced record-setting performance in late 2024, with total production reaching $55 million in December originations alone. This momentum has continued into 2025, with originations growing at close to 40% YOY companywide.

The company has also announced plans to expand its Long Island HQ in the third quarter of 2025, creating additional capacity for their growing sales and operations teams in a new 25,000 sq ft office in Melville, Long Island. This organic growth reflects MMP Capital's continued commitment to scaling its services while maintaining personalized attention to clients.

"The timing is perfect, as the macro economy is starting to take off after the last few years of turmoil. Small Business owners are extremely excited about what the future holds. As we continue to grow, we are becoming increasingly selective about our lending partnerships," added Smolenski. "We're moving away from syndication partners who don't fully align with our commitment to customer service excellence. When we realized that 95% of customer complaints came from poor experiences from the post-sale assignment of two funding sources. Once we identified those two funding sources, it was a no brainer to sever relations with them. This strategic shift allows us to maintain consistent, high-quality service throughout the financing process, from application to final payment. Our high-end clients can go anywhere they want for financing, but are loyal to MMP Capital due to our convenience, and high levels of personal service."

