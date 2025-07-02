Building permit granted.

Future Stellantis Germany and global Opel headquarters in Rüsselsheim:

VGP to construct office building for the grEEn campus.

02 July 2025 – Antwerp/Düsseldorf/Rüsselsheim

The building authority of the city of Rüsselsheim am Main has granted VGP, a European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and light industrial properties and provider of renewable energy solutions, permission to start construction of the first building for the future Stellantis Germany and global Opel headquarters. While development and initial construction work are already underway, the official ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for autumn 2025. A total of three buildings are planned for the site.

In autumn 2023, VGP acquired the so-called “M”, “K” and “P” areas on Mainzer Straße and Bundesstraße 43 in Rüsselsheim, covering a total area of approximately 700,000 square metres.

On a site covering approximately 100,000 square metres, the company plans to develop a CO 2 -neutral, green corporate headquarters for Stellantis, known as the ‘grEEn campus’: modern, efficient, friendly and urban. The remaining space offers further diverse development opportunities.

The administration building will provide state-of-the-art workplaces over five floors across a total of 28,000 square metres – fully compatible with hybrid and flexible ways of working on site or remotely. It will be certified with at least the Gold sustainability label in accordance with the DGNB certification scheme. In addition, the building meets the requirements of the EU taxonomy for environmentally sustainable business practices. VGP places a special focus on reducing CO 2 (embodied carbon) in construction. Sustainable building materials will be used to ensure good indoor air quality for employees and a photovoltaic system will be combined with a green roof to generate energy. This promotes biodiversity and cools the building.

VGP CEO Jan Van Geet is very impressed by the cooperation with the city administration: “We submitted our building application for this special construction last December. The professional cooperation with the responsible employees of the Rüsselsheim building authority and the Opel team has brought the entire project forward quickly.”

City Councillor Simon Valerius, who is responsible for planning and construction in Rüsselsheim, emphasises the good cooperation and the importance of the project for the city: “The “grEEn campus” shows what urban design can look like in the future – resource-efficient, architecturally sophisticated and significantly enhancing the western entrance to the city.”

Mayor Patrick Burghardt is also delighted: “The “grEEn-campus” is a strong commitment to the location and to sustainable development. It shows the potential that Rüsselsheim has to offer: for existing and new jobs, for innovation and for a strong economic future.”

Florian Huettl, CEO Opel & Vauxhall and Managing Director Stellantis Germany, says: “The building permit is an important step in moving the project forward from the preparation phase to the next phase together with our partner VGP. Our employees are looking forward to our new sustainable and modern headquarters in Rüsselsheim. It will create a pleasant and modern environment for creative and collegial work. This is how we live the One Team approach every day across all divisions and brands.”



