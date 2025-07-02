Expanding the Frontier of Device Management: Friendly Becomes prpl Foundation Member

NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Technologies, the leading provider of carrier-grade IoT and device management solutions, is proud to announce its official membership in the prpl Foundation, a collaborative community dedicated to open-source and open-standard development for next-generation connected devices.

With a legacy of innovation in TR-069 and TR-369 protocol management, Friendly Technologies has long championed interoperability and scalability. By joining prpl, Friendly deepens its commitment to fostering a standardized, secure, and intelligent device ecosystem.

“Becoming a part of the prpl Foundation is a natural step for Friendly Technologies,” said Ariela Ross, Marketing Director at Friendly Technologies. “Our mission has always been to deliver unified, flexible, and future-ready device management. Through this partnership, we aim to contribute our technical expertise and drive forward the prpl mission of creating smarter, open broadband environments.”

Friendly’s portfolio, including the One-IoT™ Device Management platform, Wi-Fi Management Plus™, and Unified Device Management solutions, aligns perfectly with prpl’s objectives. These platforms already support advanced TR-069/TR-369 USP capabilities, zero-touch provisioning, and full-lifecycle device management.

As a new prpl Foundation member, Friendly reinforces its commitment to open standards and vendor-agnostic solutions, thus paving the way forward for a clientless, interoperable approach to device and Wi-Fi management.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies is a global pioneer in unified device and IoT management. Our One-IoT, Wi-Fi, and Unified Device Management platforms support millions of devices across any protocol, enabling rapid, secure, and scalable deployments. From predictive maintenance and QoE monitoring tto real-time analytics and automation, Friendly empowers service providers to reduce churn, streamline operations, and elevate the digital experience.

About prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is a collaborative open-source community dedicated to open APIs and open industry standards, focusing on carrier-grade software for broadband customer premise equipment as specified by operator members. The prpl Foundation brings together service providers, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, chip vendors and application developers to harmonize home network architecture, then communizes a reference implementation of standardized open-source infrastructure built atop open APIs and open industry standards. prpl enables a service delivery ecosystem including innovative third-party applications that can be quickly and easily deployed across different CPE platforms.

Contact:

ariela.ross@friendly-tech.com