Akropolis Group Audit Committee Reappointed for a New Four-Year Term

By the decision of the sole shareholder of Akropolis Group, the current composition of the Audit Committee of Akropolis Group has been reappointed for a new four-year term.

The Audit Committee consists of Šarūnas Radavičius, Eglė Čiužaitė and Matas Kasperavičius. Šarūnas Radavičius and Eglė Čiužaitė are independent members with extensive experience in finance, accounting, and financial statement auditing. Eglė Čiužaitė has held various senior positions in companies such as “Lietuvos energijos gamyba” (now “Ignitis gamyba”) and currently serves as an independent member of several company boards and audit committees. Šarūnas Radavičius previously headed the audit division at Rödl & Partner and holds audit committee member positions in various companies.

Mantas Kasperavičius is the Chief Financial Officer at UAB “Vilniaus prekyba” and has previously worked in various roles at “Ernst & Young Baltic” and UAB “NDX Group”.

The Audit Committee of Akropolis Group was established to ensure an effective and reliable financial reporting audit process, to oversee and review the independence of the external auditor, and to provide recommendations for improving operational quality and financial control. During its previous term, the Audit Committee contributed significantly to key processes, including the update of internal control procedures and the strengthening of the risk management strategy.

It is expected that the audit committee during the new term will continue to consistently help ensure effective control of Akropolis Group internal processes and contribute to even greater investor confidence.





For more information:

Paulius Pocius

Head of Marketing and Communications

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

+370 69999566

paulius.pocius@akropolis.lt