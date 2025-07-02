Lightchain AI Launches Final Bonus Phase After Raising $21.1M Ahead of July 2025 Mainnet Launch

SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , an AI-native decentralized infrastructure platform, today announced the start of its Final Bonus Phase, following the successful completion of all 15 presale stages and the achievement of a major milestone—$21.1 million raised from a global community of early contributors. This final round offers a fixed price of $0.007125 per LCAI token, providing one last opportunity for participants ahead of the mainnet launch scheduled for July 2025.

This announcement marks a critical moment for the Lightchain AI ecosystem, as strong participation and sustained growth continue to validate the project's technical vision and long-term potential. With a scalable architecture, transparent governance, and clear utility for developers and validators, Lightchain AI is laying the groundwork for decentralized AI applications across industries.

AI-Native Blockchain Infrastructure

Lightchain AI is designed from the ground up to support real-time artificial intelligence workloads within a blockchain environment. At the core of the platform is its proprietary Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM), which allows for the decentralized execution of AI models and logic.

The network uses a novel Proof-of-Intelligence (PoI) consensus model that rewards validator nodes for performing computationally meaningful AI tasks. This enables Lightchain AI to offer more than just transactional throughput—it provides functional intelligence that can be deployed securely and transparently on-chain.

Strategic Tokenomics and Developer Support

The project’s tokenomics are structured to promote long-term ecosystem health and decentralization. Notably, the original 5% Team Allocation has been fully removed and reallocated to developer incentives, staking rewards, and infrastructure support. Of the total supply, 40% has been allocated to presale and 15% reserved for staking, incentivizing validators to secure the network post-mainnet.

In parallel, Lightchain AI has launched a $150,000 Developer Grant Program to support builders developing tools, decentralized applications, and infrastructure services. The Lightchain Developer Portal, now live, provides APIs, SDKs, and documentation to accelerate onboarding. Public GitHub repositories are also scheduled to go live shortly, reinforcing transparency and enabling open-source collaboration.

Final Bonus Phase Open Now

The Final Bonus Phase features fixed pricing and exclusive access to token holders ahead of the mainnet. Participants in this round will also benefit from ongoing ecosystem incentives, including grant eligibility, early validator opportunities, and developer support.

“With over $21 million raised and a global community rallying behind the vision, the Final Bonus Phase offers one last opportunity to join Lightchain AI before it transitions to mainnet,” said a Lightchain AI spokesperson. “This is not just a funding milestone—it’s the beginning of a decentralized AI movement.”

Key Upcoming Milestones

Mainnet Launch – Scheduled for July 2025

– Scheduled for Validator Program – Ongoing recruitment for early node operators

– Ongoing recruitment for early node operators Public GitHub Access – Launching in Q3 2025

– Launching in Q3 2025 Grant Program Distribution – Begins shortly after mainnet launch



Learn More or Join the Bonus Phase

Website: https://lightchain.ai

Whitepaper: https://lightchain.ai/lightchain-whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/LightchainAI

Telegram: https://t.me/LightchainProtocol

Contact:

SHAJAN SKARIA

media@lightchain.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Lightchain AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbd06b6d-b7b1-4fef-82bf-6ce0ea6bd454