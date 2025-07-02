Allego Announces Framework Agreement with Kempower Delivering the Next Generation of High Power Charging Across Europe

Arnhem, Netherlands, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allego N.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”), a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, is pleased to announce the signing of a framework agreement with Kempower, marking a significant step forward in Allego’s commitment to delivering the highest power charging across Europe. The new split system, developed in close collaboration with Kempower, brings a new level of flexibility and efficiency to Allego’s growing portfolio of high-power charging solutions.

Following extensive joint development and rigorous testing, the innovative split system will be integrated into Allego’s investment portfolio, empowering EV drivers with dynamic power modules and flexible installation options that adapt to a wide variety of locations and needs. The focus is firmly set on delivering maximum charging power and intelligent management, aligning with Allego’s mission to make EV charging seamless and accessible.

The first pilot sites are now live in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden, demonstrating the system’s capabilities in diverse environments and use cases. With the ongoing expansion of the European charging network, further sites are already under construction in Sweden and Denmark, accelerating the rollout of this high-power technology.

Key benefits of the Allego x Kempower partnership include:

Flexible installation enabled by the split system architecture, allowing for site-specific configurations.

Dynamic power modules are designed for intelligent power distribution and the highest possible charging speeds and optimized energy efficiency.

Rigorous testing and joint development ensure reliability, performance, and adaptability across Europe.

This framework agreement underscores Allego’s dedication to innovation and to building a robust, future-ready EV charging infrastructure. The partnership with Kempower is poised to accelerate the transition to electric mobility by offering customers ever-greater power, flexibility, and convenience, no matter where their journey takes them.

“Our collaboration with Kempower reflects Allego’s commitment to pioneering advanced charging technologies,” said Jean Gadrat, Chief Marketing Officer at Allego. “By introducing the split system to our network, we provide drivers with the highest power available, supporting the rapid growth of electric mobility across Europe. This also opens applications for truck charging,” said Guillaume Goijen, Director of Charging Solutions & Site Design at Allego.

“Becoming one of Allego’s preferred partners is a great milestone for Kempower. We share a deep commitment to enabling accessible, high-power EV charging across Europe,” said Jussi Vanhanen, Chief Market Officer at Kempower. “With our technology and Allego’s vast network expertise, we’re excited to bring robust and reliable charging to more drivers, starting with key sites in Denmark.”

For more information on Allego’s high-power charging solutions and ongoing partnership with Kempower, please visit www.allego.eu. Stay tuned as we continue to power the future of electric mobility.

About Allego

Allego is a market-leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Allego is dedicated to accelerating the transition to electric mobility using 100% renewable energy. With a network of over 35,000 charging points spanning more than 16 countries, Allego delivers sustainable, independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions to EV drivers across Europe, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation.

For more information, please visit www.allego.eu.

About Kempower:

We design and manufacture reliable and user-friendly DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles. Our vision is to create the world’s most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere. Our product development and production are based in Finland and in the U.S., with the majority of our materials and components sourced locally. We focus on all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine. Our modular and scalable charging system and world-class software are designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for our customers around the world. Kempower is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange in Finland. www.kempower.com

