Ebenbuild Secures Euro 2.3 Million EIC Grant to Scale Digital Twin Platform for Respiratory Health

Funding supports market launch of platform for clinical and commercial applications

Company targets Euro 15 billion in silico trials market and ICU decision support

Munich, Germany – July 2, 2025 -- Ebenbuild, a company developing personalized, AI-enabled digital twins of lungs to support clinical decisions and digital clinical trials, today announced that it has received Euro 2.3 million funding under the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program to advance its digital twin platform technology. In addition, the EIC fund will invest up to €10 million in future equity financing rounds raised by Ebenbuild. The funding will support the market launch of Twinhale, the first in silico trial software built for pulmonary drug delivery. The investment also underpins Ebenbuild’s broader platform strategy to transform respiratory care through personalized lung simulation – from drug development to mechanical ventilation optimization in critical care.

Twinhale is the first scalable simulation tool that enables physiologically accurate, patient-specific predictions of drug deposition in the lungs. Built on Ebenbuild’s proprietary technology platform, it offers pharmaceutical and medtech companies a cost-efficient technology to digitally simulate pulmonary drug delivery – potentially reducing trial failure rates and costs as well as time-to-market.

Ebenbuild has already applied its Twinhale software in pilot studies with PARI Pharma and Pieris Pharmaceuticals. In a validation study, Twinhale predicted local drug deposition with unprecedented accuracy, outperforming existing models and enabling design decisions that are typically inaccessible through in vivo or in vitro testing.

Backed by HTGF, Bayern Kapital and angel investors, Ebenbuild operates in a rapidly growing Euro >5 billion in silico trials market and is positioning itself to enter the clinical decision support systems (CDSS) and personalized medicine markets, collectively estimated at over €300 billion by 2030. The EIC grant provides non-dilutive capital and validation from one of the most competitive tech funding programs in Europe.

“Our vision is to become the leading health intelligence platform for respiratory diseases,” said Dr. Kei Müller, CEO and Co-founder of the Company. “Twinhale is just the beginning. The very same core platform will power future regulated products for mechanical ventilation optimization and chronic respiratory disease management.”

Dr. Maximilian Grill, Head of In Silico Trials at Ebenbuild, added: “With Twinhale, we are not only reducing attrition rates in respiratory drug development – we are also generating first-of-its-kind datasets that can drive regulatory acceptance and unlock companion diagnostic strategies in the future.”

The Company’s long-term roadmap spans from preclinical simulations to clinical-grade decision support systems. As a follow-up product, Ebenbuild develops a software for optimizing mechanical ventilation in patients with lung complications – a Euro 10 billion market segment with strong clinical demand rapid feedback cycles, and clear economic benefits.

###

About Ebenbuild

Ebenbuild is a digital health tech pioneer developing precise computer models of lungs based on patient-specific data, i.e. digital twins of the lungs. Its digital toolset is based on physics-based simulation, A.I., and data science and is designed to support decision makers in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Ebenbuild’s platform technology deepens the understanding of respiratory diseases and individual pathophysiology. It enables products ranging from personalized decision support to improve patient outcomes in severe respiratory diseases to in silico trials to accelerate and de-risk the development of inhaled drugs.

www.ebenbuild.com



About EIC Accelerator

The EIC Accelerator offers start-ups and SMEs grants of up to €2.5 million combined with equity investments through the EIC Fund ranging from €0.5 to €15 million (up to €10 million as of 2025). In addition to financial backing, all projects benefit from Business Acceleration Services, which provide access to leading expertise, corporate partners, investors, and ecosystem actors.

Company Contact

Ebenbuild

Dr. Jonas Biehler

biehler@ebenbuild.com



Media Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64 / +49 30 23 63 27 68