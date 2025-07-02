Bitget Wallet Expands Fomo Thursdays With 10-Fold More Winners and Doubled Win Rate

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has launched the third round of its Fomo Thursdays series, expanding the prize pool and participant slots in response to heightened demand.

The previous edition saw 20,000 slots claimed in under one hour, with over 2,000 winners. This week, Bitget Wallet has increased the number of participant slots to 100,000 and winner slots to 20,000, representing a 10-fold increase in winners and a doubled win rate of 20%. The prize pool has grown accordingly, with more than 24 million AB tokens allocated.

"Fomo Thursdays continues to gain traction as a low-friction entry point for users to explore new tokens," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "With expanded rewards, higher odds, and growing user interest, this week’s event marks another step toward making token launches more accessible."

Fomo Thursdays is a weekly token distribution program designed to simplify user participation in early-stage token launches. Each round follows a uniform format: users stake $10 USDT for a chance to receive randomized token allocations. The model removes traditional entry barriers such as trading requirements or point systems and returns all staked funds after the event, minimizing user risk. Token claims and refunds are processed via on-chain smart contracts.

This week's featured project is AB Token, a blockchain infrastructure protocol focused on bringing real-world assets (RWA) on-chain. Originally launched as the Newton Project in 2018, AB has evolved into a multichain ecosystem that connects traditional financial assets with blockchain-based applications. It comprises two layers: AB IoT, designed for IoT and DePIN applications, and AB-Core, an EVM-compatible chain supporting DeFi, GameFi, and RWA protocols.

The AB rewards will be distributed via BNB Chain. Top prizes include three rewards worth $888 each and twenty second-place prizes worth $188 each, both in AB token equivalent. Participants can stake from July 2 at 13:00 to July 3 at 13:00 (UTC). Token distribution and USDT refunds will begin on July 3 at 14:00 (UTC), with all rewards delivered gas-free via Bitget Wallet.

