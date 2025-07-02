Fifth-Party Logistics (5PL) Market to Hit $10.7 Billion by 2030: Actionable Insights and Growth Forecasts

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fifth-Party Logistics (5PL) Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fifth-Party Logistics (5PL) Solutions was estimated at US$8.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$10.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





How Are Fifth-Party Logistics (5PL) Solutions Revolutionizing Supply Chains?



Fifth-Party Logistics (5PL) solutions represent the next evolution in supply chain management, offering comprehensive, end-to-end services that extend beyond traditional logistics and supply chain operations. 5PL providers take a holistic approach, managing entire supply chains on behalf of their clients, including everything from procurement and manufacturing to distribution and reverse logistics. These solutions are particularly valuable in today’s complex global marketplace, where companies must navigate a multitude of challenges, including fluctuating demand, geopolitical risks, and the increasing importance of sustainability.

By leveraging advanced technologies, such as AI, big data analytics, and IoT, 5PL providers are able to optimize supply chains, reduce costs, and improve overall efficiency. This strategic approach to logistics is enabling businesses to focus on their core competencies while leaving the complexities of supply chain management to experts.



What Technological Innovations Are Driving the Growth of 5PL Solutions?



The growth of 5PL solutions is being significantly driven by technological innovations that enhance the efficiency, visibility, and responsiveness of supply chains. AI and machine learning are playing a crucial role in predictive analytics, allowing 5PL providers to forecast demand, manage inventory, and optimize routing with greater accuracy. The Internet of Things (IoT) is enabling real-time tracking of goods across the supply chain, providing valuable data on the condition, location, and status of shipments.

Blockchain technology is also being integrated into 5PL solutions to ensure transparency and security in transactions, particularly in industries where traceability is critical, such as pharmaceuticals and food. These technologies are not only improving the operational efficiency of supply chains but also enabling 5PL providers to offer more personalized and scalable solutions to their clients, catering to the specific needs of different industries.



Why Are Businesses Turning to 5PL for Supply Chain Management?



Businesses are increasingly turning to 5PL providers to manage their supply chains due to the complexity and scale of modern logistics operations. The rise of e-commerce, coupled with the demand for faster delivery times, has put immense pressure on companies to streamline their supply chains while maintaining high levels of service. 5PL providers offer the expertise and technological infrastructure needed to manage these challenges effectively, allowing businesses to focus on their core operations.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainability and the need to reduce carbon footprints in supply chains is prompting companies to partner with 5PL providers who can implement green logistics practices. By outsourcing supply chain management to 5PL experts, businesses can achieve greater efficiency, reduce costs, and improve their overall competitiveness in the global market.



What’s Driving Growth in the Fifth-Party Logistics (5PL) Solutions Market?



The growth in the Fifth-Party Logistics (5PL) solutions market is driven by several factors, including the increasing complexity of global supply chains, advancements in logistics technology, and the growing demand for sustainable and efficient supply chain management. The expansion of e-commerce and the need for fast, reliable delivery services are pushing companies to seek out 5PL providers who can manage end-to-end logistics on a global scale. Technological innovations, such as AI, IoT, and blockchain, are enabling 5PL providers to offer more sophisticated and customized solutions, driving their adoption across various industries.

Additionally, the rising focus on sustainability and the need for green logistics practices are encouraging businesses to partner with 5PL providers who can optimize their supply chains while minimizing environmental impact. As the global marketplace continues to evolve, the demand for comprehensive 5PL solutions is expected to grow, providing businesses with the tools they need to stay competitive and responsive to changing market conditions.



SCOPE OF STUDY:



The report analyzes the Fifth-Party Logistics (5PL) Solutions market in terms of units by the following Segments:

Segments: Service (Transportation Service, Warehousing Service, Other Services); Application (eCommerce Application, Logistics Companies Application, Traders Application, Other Applications)

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Transportation Service segment, which is expected to reach US$5.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.9%. The Warehousing Service segment is also set to grow at 5.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Transportation Service segment, which is expected to reach US$5.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.9%. The Warehousing Service segment is also set to grow at 5.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.2% CAGR to reach $2.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as 5PL Logistics Solutions, A.P. Moller-Maersk, Bain & Company, Inc., Boston Consulting Group,C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. and more.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis.

Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs. Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015. Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends. Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players. Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 289 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Fifth-Party Logistics (5PL) Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Complexity of Global Supply Chains Propels Growth in Demand for 5PL Solutions

Advancements in AI, Big Data, and IoT Strengthen Business Case for Comprehensive 5PL Services

E-commerce Boom Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for 5PL Providers

Rising Focus on Supply Chain Resilience and Flexibility Drives Adoption of 5PL Solutions

Sustainability and Green Logistics Trends Spur Demand for Eco-Friendly 5PL Services

Integration of Blockchain Technology Throws the Spotlight on Transparency and Security in 5PL

Shift Toward Omnichannel Retailing Here's How It's Influencing 5PL Adoption

Increasing Pressure for Cost Reduction and Efficiency Gains Drives Growth in 5PL Adoption

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Some of the 49 companies featured in this Fifth-Party Logistics (5PL) Solutions market report include:

5PL Logistics Solutions

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S

Bain & Company, Inc.

Boston Consulting Group, The

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

DB SCHENKER

DHL International GmbH

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

