China Project Logistics Market Industry Trends & Statistics, and Growth Forecasts 2025-2030: China's Crude Oil Production Surge Elevates Project Logistics Market

The Chinese project logistics market is set to expand from an estimated USD 8.64 billion in 2025 to USD 11.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.86% during this period.

This growth trajectory is fueled by extensive infrastructure projects and industrial developments, largely driven by the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). BRI's impact on connectivity and trade is evident in major projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the New Eurasia Land Bridge, contributing significantly to logistics demand.

Key Market Dynamics

Infrastructure Investments: The Chinese government's emphasis on infrastructure has earmarked USD 173 billion for transport projects in 2024, driven by a 5.4% rise in infrastructure investments. Key sectors benefiting include construction, energy, and manufacturing, with significant growth reported in water conservancy, aviation, and railway investments.

The Chinese government's emphasis on infrastructure has earmarked USD 173 billion for transport projects in 2024, driven by a 5.4% rise in infrastructure investments. Key sectors benefiting include construction, energy, and manufacturing, with significant growth reported in water conservancy, aviation, and railway investments. Steel and Petrochemical Industries: As China contends with steel production challenges amid regulatory shifts, the project logistics landscape is adapting. Logistics providers are enhancing inventory management to deal with fluctuating demands. Simultaneously, the expansion of China's petrochemical industry, with stable refinery capacities from 2027 onwards, underscores the logistics sector's role in material transport.

As China contends with steel production challenges amid regulatory shifts, the project logistics landscape is adapting. Logistics providers are enhancing inventory management to deal with fluctuating demands. Simultaneously, the expansion of China's petrochemical industry, with stable refinery capacities from 2027 onwards, underscores the logistics sector's role in material transport. Oil Production: China's focus on increasing crude oil production, spearheaded by the China National Offshore Oil Corporation's initiative to elevate oil and gas output by 5% in 2024, boosts logistics requirements. Logistics companies like COSCO Shipping Logistics are developing specialized strategies to handle project cargo within the oil sector, aligning with production goals.

Market Challenges and Risks

Project logistics in China faces challenges, including limitations on project cargo movement, which heighten financial risks. Delays can lead to multi-million dollar losses due to factors such as refabrication costs and lost revenues. Companies are necessitated to refine strategies ensuring timely and secure product delivery, critical for maintaining operational efficiency.

Industry Overview

The fragmented nature of China's project logistics market is dominated by small and medium enterprises with key players like Chirey Group, Sinotrans, and COSCO Shipping Logistics Co., Ltd. These companies leverage extensive networks to meet rising heavy cargo demands.

The industry's focus remains on creating efficient cargo transport strategies and optimizing coordination across modes of transport to prevent delays.

