Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) Market Outlook: Trends and Forecasts to 2030 Featuring Analysis of 21 Prominent Companies

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Type, Battery, Application, Payload Capacity, End-use, Navigation Technology, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030 has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Autonomous Mobile Robots Market was valued at USD 4.07 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 9.56 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.10%. The AMR market can be described as a highly competitive market. Robot manufacturers are pursuing various strategic initiatives to gain a competitive edge in the market.





Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2024, accounting for the largest share of global revenue. Technological innovations have made automated and robotic solutions an appealing way to facilitate the increasing strain felt by online grocery retailers in the region to get orders out to clients more efficiently while lowering fulfillment costs.

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to continue dominating the market over the forecast period. As the technology behind AMRs continues to advance, the hardware components used in these robots will likely become increasingly sophisticated, enabling them to play an even more significant role in various industries.

The goods-to-person picking robots segment dominated the market in 2024. By automating the order-picking process, companies can reduce the time it takes to fulfill orders, minimize errors, and optimize warehouse space utilization.

The lead battery segment dominated the market in 2024. A significant advantage added to lead acid batteries is that they are the cheapest option for high capacity. Lead batteries are widely available and are like heavy boulders for mobile robots. They demand almost no maintenance for several years and can undergo a thousand discharge and charge cycles until the discharge is no more than 30% of their capacity.

Assembly segment dominated the market in 2024. AMRs improve safety in assembly lines by reducing the risk of workplace accidents. Since they don't require human operators, AMRs can be used to transport materials in hazardous areas.

The 100 kg - 500 kg segment represented a prominent market share in 2024. AMRs can be used to transport parts and materials between different stages of a machine or assembly line. This can help to improve production flow and efficiency.

The manufacturing industry dominated the market in 2024. The continuous growth of AMRs enables manufacturing end users to shift their tasks towards more strategic, less dangerous, and high-value work.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.4.1.1. Growing Investments in Education Technology Development

3.4.1.2. Growing Preference for Digital Learning

3.4.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4.2.1. Risks Associated with Cyber Security

3.4.3. Industry Opportunities

3.4.4. Industry Challenges

3.5. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Hardware

4.4. Software

4.5. Services

Chapter 5. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Goods-to-Person Picking Robots

5.4. Self-Driving Forklifts

5.5. Autonomous Inventory Robots

5.6. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Chapter 6. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market: Battery Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market: Battery Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Lead Battery

6.4. Lithium-Ion Battery

6.5. Nickel-based Battery

6.6. Others

Chapter 7. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Sorting

7.4. Transportation

7.5. Assembly

7.6. Inventory Management

7.7. Others

Chapter 8. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market: Payload Capacity Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market: Payload Capacity Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

8.3. Below 100 kg

8.4. 100 kg - 500 kg

8.5. More than 500 kg

Chapter 9. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

9.3. Manufacturing

9.4. Wholesale & Distribution

Chapter 10. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market: Navigation Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Segment Dashboard

10.2. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market: Navigation Technology Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

10.3. Laser Guidance

10.4. Magnetic Guidance

10.5. Vision Guidance

10.6. Inductive Guidance

10.7. Natural Navigation

10.8. Others

Chapter 11. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1. Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030 USD Million

11.2. North America

11.3. Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

The major companies featured in this Autonomous Mobile Robots market report include:

ABB

BALYO

Bastian Solutions, LLC

Bleum

Boston Dynamics

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

Crown Equipment Corporation

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

GreyOrange

Harvest Automation

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

IAM Robotics

inVia Robotics, Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)

Jungheinrich AG

KUKA AG

Rocla AGV Solutions (Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe)

Teradyne Inc.

Third Wave Automation

Toyota Material Handling, Inc.

VisionNav Robotics USA Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62hfgm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment