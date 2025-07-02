Video Processing Platforms Market Outlook: Trends and Forecasts to 2030 Featuring AWS, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Other Industry Leaders

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Processing Platform Market by Component, Deployment, Application, Industry Vertical, Organization Size - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Video Processing Platform Market is undergoing significant growth, expanding from USD 7.65 billion in 2024 to USD 8.46 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 13.86 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.41%.
As businesses demand more efficient ways to handle video content for diverse applications like training, entertainment, and surveillance, platforms that excel in video ingestion, analysis, transmutation, and delivery have become indispensable. This report provides a comprehensive examination of key trends, technological advancements, and market dynamics shaping the future of video processing platforms.
Rapid advancements in machine learning technologies are revolutionizing video processing capabilities. Algorithms now enable real-time facial recognition and object analysis, transforming video streams into rich informational resources. Innovations in video codecs, including AV1 and VP9, are ensuring efficient streaming while reducing bandwidth requirements. The adoption of edge computing infrastructures facilitates low-latency processing crucial for applications in smart cities and industrial automation.
Additionally, there is a substantial move towards software-defined infrastructures, allowing enterprises flexibility through containerization and microservices, significantly benefiting midmarket and small enterprises in adopting advanced video solutions.
Assessing the Ripple Effects of 2025 US Tariffs on Video Solutions
The imposition of tariffs in 2025 has significantly affected the video processing market by increasing costs across the supply chain. The rising expense has nudged suppliers towards domestic components for resilience, notably in CPU and GPU server sectors. Service providers are witnessing higher integration and support costs, while software subscription models offer a partial cushion against immediate impacts.
Overall, these tariffs have highlighted the need for supply chain diversification and agile contractual strategies to mitigate risks associated with trade policy fluctuations.
Strategic Imperatives for Industry Leaders in Video Processing
Industry leaders should focus on creating resilient supply chains and diversifying sourcing to manage tariff impacts and component shortages. Investment in modular and software-defined systems is crucial to maintain agility in a shifting market landscape. Enhancing analytics through AI will open new revenue streams by providing deeper insights for security and customer engagement.
The evolution of regulatory standards presents opportunities for vendors to engage with policymakers, reducing compliance risks while shaping future market standards.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- The integration of AI and machine learning in video processing is creating new opportunities for real-time analytics and insights.
- Advanced codec technologies are optimizing streaming efficiency, ensuring reduced costs and enhanced user experiences.
- An increased partnership ecosystem is leading to faster time-to-market and innovative solutions, compelling providers to diversify offerings.
- Market segmentation offers detailed insights into varied applications and deployment needs across industries from media to security.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.46 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.86 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Video Processing Platform Market, by Component
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Hardware
8.2.1. Encoders
8.2.1.1. Edge Encoders
8.2.1.2. On-Premises Encoders
8.2.2. Servers
8.2.2.1. CPU Servers
8.2.2.2. GPU Servers
8.3. Services
8.3.1. Consulting
8.3.1.1. Deployment Consulting
8.3.1.2. Optimization Consulting
8.3.2. Integration
8.3.2.1. System Integration
8.3.2.2. Workflow Integration
8.3.3. Support
8.3.3.1. Maintenance
8.3.3.2. Technical Support
8.4. Software
8.4.1. Analytics
8.4.1.1. Facial Recognition
8.4.1.2. Metadata Extraction
8.4.1.3. Object Recognition
8.4.2. Streaming
8.4.2.1. Protocol Type
8.4.2.1.1. DASH
8.4.2.1.2. HLS
8.4.2.1.3. RTMP
8.4.3. Transcoding
8.4.3.1. Format Type
8.4.3.1.1. AV1
8.4.3.1.2. H.264
8.4.3.1.3. H.265
8.4.3.1.4. VP9
9. Video Processing Platform Market, by Deployment
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cloud
9.2.1. Hybrid Cloud
9.2.2. Private Cloud
9.2.3. Public Cloud
9.3. On Premises
9.3.1. Data Center
9.3.2. Edge
10. Video Processing Platform Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Corporate
10.2.1. Collaboration
10.2.2. Training
10.2.3. Video Conferencing
10.3. Education
10.3.1. E-Learning Platforms
10.3.2. Virtual Classrooms
10.4. Media and Entertainment
10.4.1. Broadcast
10.4.2. Production
10.4.3. Streaming
10.5. Retail
10.5.1. Digital Signage
10.5.2. In-Store Analytics
10.6. Security and Surveillance
10.6.1. Access Control Systems
10.6.2. Surveillance Solutions
10.7. Telecommunications
10.7.1. CDN
10.7.2. Video Conferencing
11. Video Processing Platform Market, by Industry Vertical
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Education
11.3. Government and Defense
11.3.1. Surveillance
11.3.2. Training
11.4. Healthcare
11.4.1. Remote Monitoring
11.4.2. Telemedicine
11.5. Media and Entertainment
11.6. Retail
11.7. Security and Surveillance
11.8. Telecom
12. Video Processing Platform Market, by Organization Size
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Large Enterprise
12.3. Midmarket
12.4. Small and Medium Enterprise
13. Americas Video Processing Platform Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Video Processing Platform Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Video Processing Platform Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.
16.3.2. Microsoft Corporation
16.3.3. Alphabet Inc.
16.3.4. International Business Machines Corporation
16.3.5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
16.3.6. Harmonic Inc.
16.3.7. Brightcove Inc.
16.3.8. Kaltura Inc.
16.3.9. Vimeo, Inc.
16.3.10. Qumu Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2dbjb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment