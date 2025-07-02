U.S. Laundry Appliances Industry Worth $8.1 Billion in 2025: Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends, and Growth Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Laundry Appliances Market Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States laundry appliances market is projected to grow from USD 8.10 billion in 2025 to USD 9.79 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by increasing disposable income and improved living standards, creating robust demand within the sector.

Technological innovations are empowering manufacturers to incorporate unique features that enhance performance, offering consumers an array of choices in design and functionality that elevates the user experience. Such advancements are expected to further boost the market's trajectory over the coming years.

Smart technology plays a significant role in the current market trend, with advanced sensors and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities becoming standard in new appliances. The market's dependence on real estate growth, whether through purchase or rental refurbishments, is notable, with smaller appliances being favored due to diverse housing arrangements.

Furthermore, the advent of smart home ecosystems, fueled by advanced IT infrastructures and evolving demographic profiles, presents new opportunities for growth. As smart homes become more prevalent, younger generations like millennials and Gen Zs are increasingly demanding smart appliances integrated with high-tech and eco-friendly features such as AI-enabled systems and energy-efficient components.

The US laundry appliances market is highly competitive and fragmented, featuring major players like Whirlpool Corporation, Frigidaire, GE Appliances, Bosch, and Alliance Laundry Systems. While these companies currently dominate in terms of market share, technological advancements and product innovations are enabling smaller and mid-size companies to enhance their market presence. These companies are achieving growth by securing new contracts and exploring untapped markets.

Increasing Disposable Income is Driving the Market

The market's expansion is closely linked to rising disposable incomes, which encourage consumers to invest in higher-quality products. This shift in consumer behavior supports the increasing sales of smart and premium appliances, narrowing the price gap across various brands and boosting market growth. As income levels rise, consumers exhibit a willingness to invest in product quality, creating a noticeable shift toward products that offer greater durability and efficiency.

United States has Highest Demand for Washing Machines

The surging demand for washing machines in the US can be attributed to the growing working population. With busier lifestyles, consumers are gravitating towards appliances that save time and offer convenience, such as washing machines, which also use less water than traditional handwashing methods. This increase in demand is particularly pronounced among the growing segment of working women, who seek efficient solutions to manage household chores.

