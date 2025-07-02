U.S. Biodegradable Cups and Lids Market Forecast 2025-2034: PLA Leads the Charge, Rising at 7.2% CAGR

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Biodegradable Cups and Lids Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States biodegradable cups and lids market was valued at approximately USD 3.28 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2025 to 2034, reaching around USD 6.16 billion. This growth is driven by increased environmental awareness, regulatory shifts towards sustainable materials, and evolving consumer preferences. The U.S. market benefits significantly from the food and beverage industry, which fuels demand for sustainable products.

Collaboration among researchers, industry players, and technology companies is intensifying to innovate environmentally friendly products. This includes advancements that enhance product performance, such as improved temperature resistance. Market players are also adopting cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, including enhanced printing processes, to personalize designs, thus reinforcing market growth.

One notable trend is the rising demand for PLA cups and lids. PLA leads the market growth, attributed to its biodegradability and origin from renewable resources, boasting a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2034. Paper materials follow closely due to their sustainable and recyclable nature, with a 6.9% CAGR. Starch-based materials, recognized for their renewability and compostability, see a 6.2% CAGR, while other eco-friendly materials exhibit a 5.9% CAGR.

In application terms, the food and beverage sector leads the market with a CAGR of 7.2%, reflecting increasing demand from food service industries. Quick-service restaurants markedly influence the 6.9% CAGR of food service outlets. The retail sector, driven by rising sales of biodegradable goods, observes a 6.2% CAGR. Other applications maintain a CAGR of 5.9%.

Regionally, the Far West dominates with a 7.5% CAGR, driven by its large market size and favorable climate. The Rocky Mountain region follows with a 7.0% CAGR, underpinned by sustainability initiatives and large populations. The Southwest, with a 6.7% CAGR, benefits from environmentally conscious consumers. The Southeast and New England regions post CAGRs of 6.4% and 6.0%, supported by urban adoption and trend-setting. The Mideast and Plains grow steadily at 5.6% and 5.2% CAGRs respectively, due to rising environmental regulations and awareness, while the Great Lakes sees a 4.9% CAGR fueled by eco-friendly trends.

Expert Market Research presents a comprehensive study of the U.S. biodegradable cups and lids market, analyzing historical and future trends from 2018 to 2032. The analysis reveals market dynamics, with a focus on drivers, challenges, and opportunities. Porter's five forces analysis offers insights into competitive rivalry, supplier power, and barriers, assisting stakeholders to understand market attractiveness. Additionally, the report discusses competitive positions, strategic moves, and shares of key industry players, while highlighting emerging trends, regulatory changes, and technological innovations shaping the industry.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 108 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 United States Biodegradable Cups and Lids Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 United States Biodegradable Cups and Lids Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 United States Biodegradable Cups and Lids Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 United States Biodegradable Cups and Lids Market by Material Type

6.1 PLA

6.2 Paper

6.3 Starch-Based

6.4 Others



7 United States Biodegradable Cups and Lids Market by Application

7.1 Food & Beverages

7.2 Food Service Outlets

7.3 Retail

7.4 Others



8 United States Biodegradable Cups and Lids Market by Region

8.1 New England

8.2 Mideast

8.3 Great Lakes

8.4 Plains

8.5 Southeast

8.6 Southwest

8.7 Rocky Mountain

8.8 Far West



9 Market Dynamics

9.1 SWOT Analysis

9.1.1 Strengths

9.1.2 Weaknesses

9.1.3 Opportunities

9.1.4 Threats

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.2.1 Supplier's Power

9.2.2 Buyer's Power

9.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

9.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

9.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

9.3 Key Indicators for Demand

9.4 Key Indicators for Price



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Supplier Selection

10.2 Key Global Players

10.3 Key Regional Players

10.4 Key Player Strategies

10.5 Company Profiles

10.5.1 Eco-Products, Inc.

10.5.2 Vegware Ltd.

10.5.3 Dart Container Corporation

10.5.4 Fabri-Kal Corporation

10.5.5 Genpak, LLC

10.5.6 World Centric

10.5.7 Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4h51kf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.